Mac Jones claims he raps, and the world needs to hear this ASAP

Trust us, we double-checked the date before publishing this piece.

As you probably know by now, Mac Jones has a new home for the 2024 NFL season.

What you might not have known is that the quarterback apparently has a second career he’s now willing to share with the world.

In a video released Thursday by the Jacksonville Jaguars, his new team, the passer opened up about his hobbies. Including one that came as a surprise to many fans.

“I don’t really have too many [hobbies], but I mean, I golf a little bit, I like to go fishing, like to be on the beach. I like to do a little bit of rapping,” said the quarterback before bursting out with laughter. “I do though, I do. I’ve got a couple of songs. Nobody knows about it. So I’m letting the world know now I’m not in New England.”

Again, we checked the date.

And now we have seen it all.

Jones spent the first three seasons of his NFL career in New England playing for Bill Belichick, and given that you might understand why Jones kept this second career under wraps. The legendary head coach might not have taken kindly to his young quarterback spending time writing bars, and not studying the playbook.

Now back home and backing up Trevor Lawrence, Jones feels comfortable sharing his second career with the world.

Next he needs to share some tracks with us.