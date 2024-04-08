Carolina Panthers had NFL’s most sneaky-good offseason

By every metric you want to measure, the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 season was an unmitigated disaster. They had the worst record in the NFL, yet nothing to show for it because they traded their first round pick this year to the Chicago Bears for rookie QB Bryce Young.

Young’s rookie year was marred by inconsistent playcalling (and playcallers), a wide receiver group that was held together via silly string, and an interior offensive line that was middling at best. This resulted in then-head coach Frank Reich being fired during the season, and a near-complete cleaning of house that included GM Scott Fitterer. Oh yeah, when he’s not throwing drinks on opposing fans, Panthers owner David Tepper is firing head coaches more often than most people change clothes.

To simply put it, new Panthers head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan needed to get the Panthers off the doormat of the NFL. If this offseason’s acquisitions mean anything, it’s that Carolina might be dusting themselves off, having a quietly very good offseason.

When examining offseason acquisitions for most franchises, it’s important that you see the vision of their 2024 season. What that means is through each signing, you should be able to tell what the focus for your favorite team was going into the signing period and what they’re aiming to do in the 2024 season. For the Panthers, their objective is simple: they want to run the rock while giving Young the ability to play point guard. I understand the stark reaction to giving former Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt $20 million per year and former Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis $13 million per year, but I believe a couple of things are at play here: first of all, the Panthers had to overpay because, well, they’re the Panthers. Coming off the season they did with an owner that is very bad, the overpay makes sense. In addition, with what the Panthers hope to do, they needed to get the top guards on the market. Hunt is a massive guard who will boost the Panthers’ run game.

New Panthers G Robert Hunt



6'6", 335



600+ snaps at RG last year for Miami.



#68 is a massive IOL. pic.twitter.com/v9gcPuQkCJ — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 11, 2024

Lewis is a better pass protector than run blocker, but you can see the vision by placing him next to LT Ikem Ekwonu and elevating the run game by being next to the rising left tackle. Furthermore, Canales said he was going to be “stubborn” with the run game this year, stating that he wants to minimize the dropback passing game and make life easier on his entire offense.

Dave Canales on the relationship between an effective run game and sustainable pass protection pic.twitter.com/AJ0WhQBHaK — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) January 23, 2024

Speaking of making things easy, the Panthers traded for Steelers WR Diontae Johnson in exchange for DB Donte’ Jackson and a late round pick swap. This was a massive win for the Panthers, who turned a late round pick and free agent into a receiver that seamlessly fits into the Panthers’ offense. Canales has been extremely ardent about the 2.7 seconds phrase, meaning that he would like for Young to get the ball out in 2.7 seconds or less. While that might not work with receivers who can’t create any separation, Johnson is an easy separator who can win in the short-to-intermediate areas.

“We are going to become what Bryce is great at in the pass game.” — Panthers HC Dave Canales clear he will build his scheme around what Bryce Young excels in.



Canales notes QB getting ball out at 2.7 seconds or less is very important stat + Bryce is big reason he took the job. pic.twitter.com/STN7D1hv4O — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 1, 2024

Defensively, their moves also signal an effort to stop the run. Last year, the Panthers were dead last in DVOA against the run, and in their efforts to improve upon that metric, they went and signed DT A’Shawn Robinson and EDGE Jadeveon Clowney. Both are monsters in the run game, and Robinson allows Derrick Brown to play his natural 3T role, where he flourished to the point of getting a four-year, $96 million extension on Friday. Yes, losing Brian Burns hurts, but trading him to get any value instead of letting him walk in free agency was a good move by a front office that had nothing to do with the Panthers turning down two first round picks for Burns in previous seasons. Again, a foundation and vision is being executed, and for that the Panthers should be commended.

Will this lead to immediate success in year one? The jury is still out, but odds point to no.

However, with these moves the Panthers are off the doormat. Which is a good thing.