NFL Draft 2024 needs for Ravens, Bengals, Browns, and Steelers in AFC North, plus pick breakdown

Check the calendar.

It is April.

All due deference to the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments and the Masters, but this year April is NFL Draft month. The festivities begin on Thursday, April 25, with the first of seven rounds slated to get underway. Over three days in Detroit all 32 NFL teams will try and shape their present .. and future.

Now that free agency is winding down, here at SB Nation we are starting to turn our focus to the NFL Draft. Given the moves that have already been made, we now have a better understanding of where all 32 teams stand, and what they still have to address.

Let’s start by looking at the draft needs for all 32 teams, working division-by-division. We started last week in the AFC East, and now we turn our attention to the AFC North. Three teams from this division made the playoffs a season ago, and you can be sure the Cincinnati Bengals have their eyes set on a return to the postseason.

What do these four teams need to do to get back to the playoffs?

Baltimore Ravens

IOL

OT

WR

CB

S

The first order of business for the Ravens this draft cycle?

Making sure they can put their best five options in front of Lamar Jackson.

Last year’s starting guards — John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler — left during free agency. In addition Baltimore traded Morgan Moses to the New York Jets. Ronnie Staley returns, but he is entering a contract year and has battled lower-body injuries each of the past three seasons.

Beyond the offensive line, the Ravens could look to add a wide receiver via the draft, although Odell Beckham Jr. and/or Tyus Bowser could both still come back after testing free agency. On the defensive side of the ball, look for the Ravens to add some depth in the secondary on Day Two and/or Day Three of the draft.

Baltimore Ravens draft selections

Round 1, Selection 30 (Pick No. 30 overall)

Round 2, Selection 30 (Pick No. 62 overall)

Round 3, Selection 29 (Pick No. 93 overall)

Round 4, Selection 13 (Pick No. 113 overall)

Round 4, Selection 30 (Pick No. 130 overall)

Round 5, Selection 30 (Pick No. 165 overall)

Round 6, Selection 42 (Pick No. 218 overall)

Round 7, Selection 8 (Pick No. 228 overall)

Round 7, Selection 30 (Pick No. 250 overall)

Cincinnati Bengals

OT

EDGE

WR

DT

CB

Bengals fans are likely looking forward to the return of Joe Burrow most of all, but there are still some areas Cincinnati can address during the draft.

Offensive tackle is likely near the top of those needs. Cincinnati signed Trent Brown in free agency to replace the departing Jonah Williams, but Brown’s injury history could make the Bengals players for an offensive tackle early in the draft. Placing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins and re-signing Trenton Irwin brings two pieces back to the receiver room, but a depth option could be a move for the Bengals to consider on Day Two or Day Three.

Defensively, depth at defensive tackle and cornerback is probably in play, and while the Bengals are solid on the EDGE right now, a long-term investment at the position might be a smart move. Joseph Ossai will hit free agency in 2025, and Trey Hendrickson will follow in 2026.

Cincinnati Bengals draft selections

Round 1, Selection 18 (Pick No. 18 overall)

Round 2, Selection 49 (Pick No. 49 overall)

Round 3, Selection 16 (Pick No. 80 overall)

Round 3, Selection 33 (Pick No. 97 overall)

Round 4, Selection 15 (Pick No. 115 overall)

Round 5, Selection 14 (Pick No. 149 overall)

Round 6, Selection 18 (Pick No. 194 overall)

Round 6, Selection 38 (Pick No. 214 overall)

Round 7, Selection 4 (Pick No. 224 overall)

Round 7, Selection 17 (Pick No. 237 overall)

Cleveland Browns

OT

DL

IOL

WR

The 2024 NFL Draft marks the final draft cycle where the Cleveland Browns will be without certain picks due to the Deshaun Watson trade. This year Cleveland lacks a first-round pick, as well as a fourth-round pick, due to that trade.

Still, the Browns do not have a ton of holes to fill, given moves they have already made. Adding in the trenches on both offense and defense would be a good place to start, as injuries hampered the offensive line a season ago and Jedrick Willis is set to hit free agency in 2025. Cleveland added Hakeem Adeniji in free agency, but a tackle at some point in the draft as well as another interior offensive lineman seems likely.

Beyond the trenches, additional depth at wide receiver could be a smart move. Cleveland has a solid starting trio in Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and the recently-acquired Jerry Jeudy, but a Day Three pick at wideout could be beneficial.

Cleveland Browns draft selections

Round 2, Selection 22 (Pick No. 54 overall)

Round 3, Selection 21 (Pick No. 85 overall)

Round 5, Selection 21 (Pick No. 156 overall)

Round 6, Selection 30 (Pick No. 206 overall)

Round 7, Selection 23 (Pick No. 243 overall)

Pittsburgh Steelers

OT

IOL

WR

DT

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely revamped their quarterback room this offseason. Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are gone, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields added this spring.

Solidifying the offensive line would be a good place to start. Dan Moore Jr. is slotted in as the starting left tackle, but Pittsburgh likely adds some competition for him at that spot. The interior offensive line is a need as well, given the release of center Mason Cole as well as some depth needs at the two guard spots.

Pittsburgh added to their wide receiver room with Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, but bringing in another wideout would seem like a wise investment.

Defensively, the Steelers might want to look ahead and address the defensive line, given the fact that Cam Heyward hits free agency in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers draft selections