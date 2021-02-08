What did Tom Brady say to Tyrann Mathieu in Super Bowl LV?

Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu started jawing at each other at the end of the first half in an incident that is still making headlines a day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win in Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs went on a long scoring drive at the end of the second quarter that benefitted from multiple penalties. Just before the half, Brady found Antonio Brown for a one-yard touchdown pass that put Tampa Bay up 21-6. After the play, Mathieu and Brady exchanged words. It appeared that Mathieu said something to Brady, and then Brady chased him down and got in his face to make another comment.

Mathieu was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the touchdown. You can see a few examples of the trash talk between Brady and Mathieu throughout the game here.

Here’s one more instance of the two players going at each other from Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs would go on to win, 31-9. It felt like Brady picked on Mathieu throughout the game on his way to his seventh Super Bowl win and fifth Super Bowl MVP award. This was a rough night for Mathieu all around.

After the game, Mathieu said this about Brady:

“I thought I played as hard as I can today,” Mathieu said. “Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. it’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Mathieu then tweeted about this run-in with the Bucs quarterback, saying Brady called him something he wouldn’t repeat. He deleted the tweet after only a few minutes:

According to ESPN, Brady sent a text to Mathieu a day later apologizing for the incident. Brady reportedly said his outbursts came “in an emotional moment (and) were in no way a reflection on his feelings toward Mathieu.” Brady also expressed a desire to apologize to Mathieu in person at a later date.

What did Brady say to Mathieu? We may never know. Mathieu said he’s moving on from the incident. Brady has apologized and expressed a desire to continue apologizing for whatever he said.

Who knows, maybe we’ll get a Super Bowl rematch between the Bucs and Chiefs next season.