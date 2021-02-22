Tom Brady once said winning 7 Super Bowls was impossible

We are now a few weeks into the NFL offseason which means that I have begun to binge a lot of television shows (mandatory shout out to Suits which remains awesome).

I’ve also had a bit more time to read and, since I miss football, have been going back through some classics about the game that we all love.

Recently I decided to fire up Gary Myers’ Brady vs Manning, which was released in September of 2016. As you can imagine, it is all about the epic rivalry that existed for a long time between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Matchups between the two GOATs feel like forever ago. Did you know the last showdown between The Sheriff and the true GOAT was over five years ago? It was the 2015 AFC Championship Game (the Denver Broncos won and also won Super Bowl 50), Peyton Manning retired shortly after, and just a few months later this book was released.

Tom Brady has gone on to even more greatness since then... which Tom Brady himself even thought was impossible

The late, great Chris Wesseling once said that you could split Tom Brady’s career in half and that both of them would be worthy of bronze busts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wess said that back when the New England Patriots and Tom Brady made it to their eighth Super Bowl together, a game they would go on to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course Brady and the Patriots rebounded a year later and defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Obviously Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. All told Brady now has seven Super Bowl victories which is a feat that has felt impossible for literally anybody but Tom Brady.

Just how wild of a reality are we living in with Brady now, though? In talking to Gary Myers for this book Tom Brady himself said that six or even seven Super Bowl wins would be impossible.

Myers, host of The GOAT: Tom Brady podcast, said on Twitter that at the time of this quote Tom Brady only had three Super Bowl wins to his name. He has more than doubled the total and matched the point that he himself thought was unattainable.

We have seen and heard Brady defy literally any limit that has been put on him in any sort of capacity. He is now playing well into his 40s, doing so at a high level, and is somehow now extremely popular for it? Consider how many people thought it was awesome to see him chucking the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade.

If there is anything that we have learned in the time that Tom Brady has been in the NFL it is that he can never be doubted. Hopefully more people are starting to take this advice seriously, maybe even Tom Brady himself will.