How to find NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Thursday night’s clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers is notable for more reasons beyond the dynamic two quarterbacks squaring off in the game. It is the first exclusive Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service will broadcast games each Thursday night from Week 2 through Week 17, skipping Week 12, which is Thanksgiving Week.

Here is everything you need to know on how to find the games.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The first method of watching these games is via Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service. Games will be streamed through Prime Video, via the app on phones, game consoles, smart TVs and more, or through a web browser.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to watch games this way. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Streaming through Twitch

Since Amazon also owns Twitch, the live streaming platform, you can also stream the game live on Twitch or watch a replay after the game on that platform.

Head out to a bar or restaurant with DirecTV

Under the terms of Amazon’s multi-year deal to broadcast Thursday Night Football, fans are able to watch the game at bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, shops and other retail outlets and venues that broadcast DirecTV. So if your favorite restaurant or bar has NFL Sunday Ticket through DirecTV, you are in luck!

You can use the DirecTV Sports Bar Finder App to find the establishment nearest you.

Broadcast television

If none of the above options are available, you might still be in luck. Under the terms of Amazon’s deal with the NFL, Thursday Night Football will be broadcast in local markets each week. For example, the Week 2 clash between the Chiefs and the Chargers will be broadcast in the Los Angeles media market on FOX 11, and in the Kansas City media market on KSHB 41.

Here is a schedule showing the stations that will broadcast Thursday Night Football in local markets: