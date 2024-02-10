NFL’s Super Bowl overtime rules, explained

Only one Super Bowl has advanced to overtime.

Super Bowl LI, which saw the New England Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit to force overtime, and then win the game on the opening possession of OT with a touchdown.

Should Super Bowl LVIII make it to overtime, becoming just the second Super Bowl to require extra time, the format will look a little different than it did a few years ago, thanks in part to one of the teams that is playing in this year’s big game.

Recall the AFC Divisional Round a few years ago. In that game Patrick Mahomes and company needed just 13 seconds to force overtime against the Buffalo Bills, and won after scoring a touchdown on the first possession of overtime. Many fans were frustrated that Josh Allen and the Bills did not get a chance to have a drive of their own to respond.

In the weeks that followed, as fans clamored for a different overtime format, the NFL listened. Eventually, the league’s owners approved a revised overtime format, guaranteeing that each team would have a possession in overtime.

The format was approved by a 29-3 vote. Not quite the 28-3 vote that would have been something of a full-circle moment for the league, but close.

Starting with last season, all playoff games that advance to overtime will follow these revised rules, and that will include a potential overtime in Super Bowl LVIII:

If a game is tied at the end of regulation, the referee will toss a coin to determine which team will possess the ball first in overtime. The visiting team captain will call the toss.

Both teams will have an opportunity to possess the football. This is the big change. Previously, as we saw in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round game between Kansas City and Buffalo as well as Super Bowl LI, if the team that started with the football scored a touchdown, the game was over. Under the new rules, in that scenario Buffalo (or Atlanta) would get a chance to match with a touchdown of their own, and if they did, the game would continue. Once both teams have a possession, the game then becomes sudden death. In addition, if the team that starts with possession scores and kicks the extra point to take a seven-point lead, the second team can win with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession is still in progress — the teams will play another overtime period. Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.

There will be a two-minute intermission between each overtime period. There will not be a halftime intermission after the second period.

If the game remains tied after two overtime periods, there will be a second half. The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend, unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.

Each team gets three timeouts during a half.

The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.

If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be a third coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

There are no instant replay coach’s challenges; all reviews will be initiated by the replay official.

These tweaks could lead to some interesting strategic decisions for coaches. For example, teams that win the first coin toss may elect to defer. As we see with college football overtime rules, since you are guaranteed a possession it makes sense to start on defense, so you know exactly what you need to score on offense to win, or to extend the game.

In addition, the two-point conversion opportunity is another strategic point to monitor. Will teams that score first go for two to force the second team’s hand? That seems unlikely, because in the event of a failed two-point try, the second team would just need a touchdown and an extra point to win.

Speaking of that second team, will teams that score second elect to try a two-point conversion for the win, or will they settle for an extra point and take their chances in sudden death?

You can only imagine that if — or when — we see an overtime game under this new format, these scenarios will be discussed at length.