Morning Skate: Devils' early season success tied to contributions from newcomers

Lace ’em up. Time for the Morning Skate.

Just a few days ago, the New Jersey Devils opened their season with a win thanks to a three-point night from rookie defenseman Will Butcher. On Monday, the Devils roasted the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-2 beatdown on the strength of rookie forward Jesper Bratt and newcomer Marcus Johansson.

The pair of new additions for New Jersey totaled four goals and two assists between the two of them, marking yet another statement game from the Devils' offseason acquisitions. The strong start has been quite a surprise from New Jersey, as while it added depth up and down the lineup, the team was projected to struggle this year.

Instead, the Devils have done anything but struggle. Butcher showed his offensive upside as a new member of the Devils defense, while Bratt and Johansson played their top-six roles to astounding success.

The only name really missing from this list is recent No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier, but his time will come if this play on his first NHL point is any indication:

Nico Hischier going beast mode to collect his 1st NHL Point pic.twitter.com/T29QeoIiza — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) October 10, 2017

This is what the Devils were hoping for after making some moves this offseason. New Jersey has felt stagnant as a team for a while now, so the injection of new, exciting talent has so far paid off with their biggest contributions so far through the new season. And once Hischier gets rolling, who knows how far the Devils' new blood could carry them.

One sentence recaps

Avalanche 4, Bruins 0: Nail Yakupov's two goals and Semyon Varlamov's 29 saves helped shutout Boston, remarkably.

Nail Yakupov's two goals and Semyon Varlamov's 29 saves helped shutout Boston, remarkably. Blues 3, Islanders 2 (SO): Two goals and the shootout clincher were just another day at the office for Vladimir Tarasenko .

Two goals and the shootout clincher were just another day at the office for . Devils 6, Sabres 2: Buffalo remains winless and the Devils stay unbeaten in an offensive showing to remember.

Buffalo remains winless and the Devils stay unbeaten in an offensive showing to remember. Leafs 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT): You can't stop Auston Matthews , not even in overtime.

You can't stop , not even in overtime. Lightning 4, Capitals 3 (OT): The Capitals started fast, but lightning struck one too many times.

The Capitals started fast, but lightning struck one too many times. Jets 5, Oilers 2: Nikolaj Ehlers became the millionth NHLer to score a hat trick in this short season.

became the millionth NHLer to score a hat trick in this short season. Flames 2, Ducks 0: Despite a slow game, the Flames actually won in Anaheim!

More hockey

Dylan Strome is going to get some extra seasoning in the AHL, but he will be back with the Coyotes sooner rather than later .

is going to get some extra seasoning in the AHL, but he will be back with the Coyotes . Vadim Shipachyov is not considering a move to the KHL, despite reports stating his unhappiness at playing in the AHL.

a move to the KHL, despite reports stating his unhappiness at playing in the AHL. Here's how one fist propelled J.T. Brown to the center of the hockey world .

to the . Jaromir Jagr crashed an interview with fans dressed up as Jaromir Jagr and it was GREAT.