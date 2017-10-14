Auston Matthews passes to himself twice before scoring monster goal

We’ll never run out of ways to be surprised by Auston Matthews, it seems. After another strong start to the season, we’ve already seen how deadly Matthews’ shot is. On Saturday, however, the Montreal Canadiens learned first hand that Matthews can score goals with absolutely no help at all.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs tied with the Canadiens midway through the first period, Matthews was opportunistic on a rush through the neutral zone to score the tie-breaking, 2-1 tally.

While the first clip doesn’t show it, Matthews makes a pair of passes — to himself — as he races down the ice. The first goes past a Canadiens defender flying through the neutral zone. The second comes off an attempted steal from Jordie Benn before Matthews batted the turnover out of the air and into open space in Montreal’s zone.

Auston Matthews is a Maple Leaf, y'all pic.twitter.com/EKrTlpPqmd — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) October 14, 2017

Auston Matthews, who is a Toronto Maple Leaf, scores this gorgeous goal to put the Leafs up 2-1 in the first (ref cam view) pic.twitter.com/QSmQtGzQZ6 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) October 14, 2017

The rest, of course, was history. Matthews toe drags to gain separation from the defenders before potting the goal behind a confused Carey Price in net.

Let us always be in awe of Matthews and his goal-scoring greatness.