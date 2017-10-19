Red Wings making another push to sign Andreas Athanasiou, per report

The Detroit Red Wings met with the camp for restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou this week to continue working toward a new contract, reports The Athletic’s Craig Custance. It’s the latest update in the lengthy saga for the final remaining RFA from the 2017 offseason.

Athanasiou and the Red Wings have been in a stalemate for weeks after failing to agree to a new contract over the summer. The team has made multiple short-term offers to the forward, including a reported two-year deal worth $1.9 million annually, but he’s been holding out in hopes of getting more money or forcing a trade.

Detroit GM Ken Holland held a conference call with Athanasiou, his agent Darren Ferris, and other members of the Red Wings organization on Monday. The goal of that was to help bridge the gap between the two sides so the 23-year-old can get back into a Detroit sweater as soon as possible.

The Red Wings also apparently sweetened their one-year offer to Athanasiou, and it’s possible that’s where this is heading. By taking a one-year deal, the forward would be taking some risk, but as an arbitration-eligible RFA next summer, he could be in for a major payday if he has a strong 2017-18 season.

If Athanasiou doesn’t sign soon, he could join a team overseas to start playing again. The deadline for him to sign for this season with Detroit, or another NHL team, is Dec. 1. In August, he received a one-year offer from the KHL’s Ak Bars.

If the signing deadline passes and Athanasiou is playing overseas, expect Team Canada to give him a call as one of their prime targets for the 2018 Olympics. The Red Wings could also consider trading him soon, and The Athletic reports that other teams have shown interest. However, they’d prefer to sign him rather than trade him for a prospect who won’t make an impact for a while.

Getting Athanasiou back into the lineup would be big for the Wings, who opened the season with a 4-3-0 record. He could slide into a top-nine role, possibly replacing Darren Helm, and his speed would be a welcomed addition on special teams. In his first full NHL season, Athanasiou recorded 18 goals and 29 points in 64 games.