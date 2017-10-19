The New Jersey Devils have had a hot start to the new season. Despite being written off by many coming into the season, they came into Thursday evening tied for the lead in the Metropolitan Division with a 5-1-0 record.

And the Devils have done so with just four assists from their No. 1 overall pick from this year, Nico Hischier. While other young assets like Will Butcher took the stage for New Jersey, Hischier was quietly still waiting for his first career NHL goal.

Within the first six minutes of puck drop against the Ottawa Senators, Hischier netted not just his first NHL goal, but his first two career goals from essentially the same spot on the ice.

Hischier’s first, of course, was the sweetest of the bunch. Drew Stafford correctly heard Hischier tap his stick in front of the net before the veteran passed to the wide open rookie in front. From there, it was a quick shot that went bar down off the crossbar for the score.

After Kyle Turris tied the game for the Senators 27 seconds later on the power play, Hischier would not be denied again.

Less than two minutes after his first NHL goal, Hischier smartly followed up the play and crashed Craig Anderson’s net. Hischier got his second after he roofed the puck up and over Anderson’s pad.

The goal was challenged by Ottawa for goaltender interference, but Hischier did everything right by avoiding Anderson’s pad by just playing the puck.

It must feel good for Hischier to get his first — and second! — NHL goals out of the way after being silenced for six games. And there will surely be more to come as the season rolls along.