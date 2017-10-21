4 NHL teams in the most trouble due to early season injuries

The NHL season is less than three weeks old, but we’ve already seen a fair number of injuries rock the league. No team has yet to lose anyone to injury for the rest of the season since the start of October, but it’s still early into the new year.

Even though most hockey played before mid-November isn’t really an indication of how a team’s season will go, there are some teams already facing an uphill climb thanks to key players being banged up. From contenders to NHL newcomers, injuries come for every team, no matter the talent on the roster or position in the standings.

Some teams have been hurt more than others, prompting us to take a look at which clubs will likely suffer the most, both in the short-term and a few months down the road.

Notable injuries: Adam McQuaid (broken leg, 8 weeks), Tuukka Rask (concussion, indefinitely), Ryan Spooner (groin, 4-6 weeks), David Krejci (upper-body, day-to-day)

The hits just keep on coming for Boston, as all in the span of a few days the Bruins lost four big impact players to varying degrees of injury. Two of the longest injuries sustained this week all came from Boston, as both McQuaid and Spooner will be out for at least a month or more.

While McQuaid was playing third-pairing minutes and wasn’t a very effective defenseman for the Bruins — his 44.5 even strength CF% is the worst of any Boston blueliner — the loss will force them to call up someone from Providence.

Spooner, also, wasn’t lighting up the scoreboard with just one assist in five games. The loss of Spooner may allow a player with more offensive upside to crack the lineup, but losing depth players for this long in the early stages of a season may take its toll later down the line.

Where it gets dicier for the Bruins is the loss of Rask to a concussion. After taking friendly fire in practice on Wednesday, Rask was diagnosed with a concussion and has been given no timetable for a return. Rask hasn’t had a great season so far in net, as he’s put up a .882 save percentage in four games after giving up three goals or more in three of those contests. Meanwhile, the Bruins will have to lean on 31-year-old Anton Khudobin, who has played just 25 games over the last two seasons, for the near future.

And heading up the list is Krejci, one of the Bruins best offensive players this season. While the upper-body injury was classified as not a long-term concern, Krejci has six points in six games for the Bruins and has been a key cog in keeping Boston afloat so far.

Vegas Golden Knights

Notable injuries: Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion, day-to-day), Erik Haula (knee, day-to-day), Jonathan Marchessault (lower-body, day-to-day)

Like Rask, Fleury has also been sidelined with a concussion as the veteran netminder was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. The netminder sustained the injury during a game against the Red Wings, but was allowed to finish out the match despite giving up six goals.

The Golden Knights have done well with Malcolm Subban between the pipes, aided by the fact they’ve only played two games since the injury. Fleury is listed as day-to-day for Vegas, but this is not the goaltender’s first concussion of his career and his status has not been updated in some time.

Marchessault returned to practice for the Golden Knights on Friday, and has yet to be ruled out for Saturday’s game. The forward sustained a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve the same time as Fleury. Though Marchessault has yet to find the back of the net this season, he’s expected to contribute to Vegas’ future on offense.

Haula, as well, is expected to practice this weekend though his future is still unknown. However, if neither Marchessault and Haula, are unable to go, the Golden Knights are a weaker team on offense for at least one more game.

Notable injuries: Matt Niskanen (upper-body, LTIR)

Since losing Niskanen on defense, it’s been a learning process for the Capitals defense. After allowing eight goals to the Flyers last Saturday and being shut out by Toronto on Tuesday, the Capitals rallied to win on Friday despite allowing 37 shots to the Red Wings.

Winning won’t come easy for the Capitals if their defense is allowing the fourth-most shots in the NHL — 274 through eight games — to get to Braden Holtby. It’s a who's who of blue liners out there for the Capitals, as Christian Djoos and Madison Bowey have a combined eight games of experience between them.

Niskanen was placed on long-term injured reserve last weekend, meaning he’s going to miss at least 10 games for the Capitals. Since he’s been injured, the Capitals have gone 1-2-0 after a searing hot start to the year. Washington’s defense will have to get better as time goes on, or they’ll risk getting pushed down the standings early.

Notable injuries: Jeff Carter (lower-body, indefinitely)

The Kings lost a major player to their offense after learning Carter is out indefinitely after being cut by a skate. Though no real details have been given on the extent of Carter’s injury, it was reported that the forward needed surgery after his left leg was stepped on accidentally during Wednesday’s game.

Carter has only three assists this year, but the forward put up 66 points in a full 82-game season last year as the Kings’ most potent offensive forward. While the Kings offense has seen a resurgence under a new head coach, Carter’s scoring touch will be missed dearly.

The Kings are taking steps to replace Carter, as they signed Brooks Laich to a deal after the injury was announced. It will be hard, however, to replicate the chemistry Carter had with his teammates after the offense’s incredible start to the year.