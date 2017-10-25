There is something wrong with the Edmonton Oilers. Through eight games of the 2017-18 season, the normally offensively potent Oilers have not looked like themselves.

That much was certain before Tuesday night’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, thanks to their one-goal effort against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Oilers are now the league’s worst offensive team through three weeks. Due to Montreal’s offense finding its spark, the Oilers are now the NHL’s lowest-scoring team with just 15 goals in eight games.

It’s hard to imagine a team led by the offensive spark plug that is Connor McDavid struggling to score goals. Yet, in three of their eight games played so far, the Oilers failed to score more than one goal. While the team has yet to be shut out this season, they’re now averaging a league-worst 1.34 GF/60 according to Corsica.

McDavid, too, has been less effective offensively after opening the season with a hat trick. His late-tying tally Tuesday night was his first goal since the season opener, as McDavid went six straight games without a goal. McDavid, of course, hasn’t been invisible offensively as he has nine points in eight games played, but if it’s not him making plays, then it’s seemingly no one else.

Stretches like this are why the trades that sent Jordan Eberle and Taylor Hall packing for Adam Larsson and Ryan Strome look even more head-scratching. The Oilers needed cap space, sure, but hindsight isn’t kind to the returns on these trades. Edmonton may have found better value in shipping off a few periphery pieces in order to keep at least one of their higher-upside players on offense.

The Oilers’ inability to convert on offense, however, isn’t for a lack of trying. In eight games, the Oilers have put together a combined 302 shots across the board, good enough for ninth-highest in the NHL. Their shooting percentage, however, is second-worst in the league at 5 percent even. Below them? The Canadiens, who are the NHL’s second-highest volume shooting team and have had similar scoring troubles to start the season.

Despite all the doom and gloom, help is seemingly coming. The Oilers recently activated Leon Draisaitl from injured reserve after the forward was pulled for concussion-like symptoms a week into the season. Draisaitl played Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, but had zero points in 16 and a half minutes as he was eased back into the lineup.

Not only that, the Oilers’ underlying numbers suggest they should be getting more production than they currently are. Edmonton leads the NHL with a 5-on-5 CF% of 56.95 as they’ve tilted the possession battles in their favor. While possession stats don’t always translate to points on the scoreboard, the Oilers are playing better than their record — and their goal totals — suggest.

They’re also getting league-average netminding from Cam Talbot. While the netminder was arguably their MVP last season playing 73 games in net, Talbot has had a bit of a slower start to the season with a .915 save percentage. Talbot has been much better as of late, and that’s helped the Oilers lower their GA/60 to a league-average 2.35 through eight games.

It won’t take much for the Oilers to find an offensive resurgence. Sure, their lineup outside of McDavid, Draisaitl, and a few of their other supporting cast doesn’t do much to inspire offensive confidence. However, with a bit more luck in the shooting department, things shouldn’t be this bad for the 2-5-1 Oilers moving forward.