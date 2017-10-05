First NHL games are always a treat for rookies. Especially if said rookies score goals. Even better? If their parents are in attendance for the show.

Jake DeBrusk, the Boston Bruins 14th overall draft pick in 2015, participated in his first NHL game on Thursday night after making the team out of training camp. Early in the second period of a 1-1 game against the Nashville Predators, DeBrusk broke the tie with a beauty of a goal on a rush down the ice.

Of course, DeBrusk’s family was in attendance for the Bruins home opener to see his first NHL game and they went wild!!!

Jake’s father, former hockey player Louie DeBrusk, may have had the most touching reaction to the goal. After the excitement of the goal died down, Louie was seen wiping tears of joy away.

Jake DeBrusk’s dad tears up after watching his boy score in his NHL debut pic.twitter.com/IARZmZsx4H — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 6, 2017

Proud parents and family members are some of the most incredible moments in sports. We’ve seen it with Alex Ovechkin’s mom and Auston Matthews’ mom in key moments of their NHL careers.

Keep on having these wonderful little moments of joy, hockey. We love you for it.