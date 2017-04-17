The way the Calgary Flames lost Game 2 was just enough to make most playoff teams buckle.

Tied late in the third period, Ryan Getzlaf’s errant pass deflected off a Flames’ skate past their own goaltender. That’s 29 straight losses for Calgary on Anaheim ice. They’ll be happy to come home for Game 3.

And, hopefully, fired up. This first round series began with feistiness and returns to Calgary teetering on a lopsided playing field as the Ducks begin to solidify their control. But the Flames always look more comfortable in their Alberta confines, giving us hope for a fun Game 3.

What we learned in Game 2

Anaheim’s defensive depth is paying dividends. Cam Fowler’s injury forced the Ducks to turn to inexperienced blue liners like Shea Theodore, Josh Manson, and Brandon Montour as the playoffs began. Sami Vatanen’s injury in Game 1 made that youthful lean even more compelling. So far, the Ducks have managed. Theodore leads all Anaheim defensemen with three points. Coach Randy Carlyle entrusted Montour, a rookie, with 21 minutes of ice time in Game 2. Only Hampus Lindholm had more.

Key player in Game 3

Johnny Gaudreau. Make as much as you want out of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane going silent for the Blackhawks right now. The Flames’ star winger isn’t much louder. Gaudreau has one assist in two games, but the real red flag is the fact you probably don’t even remember many times he was on the ice. When Gaudreau is at his best, he’s stealing your attention even if he isn’t scoring himself. Game 3 is as good a time as any for the flashy winger to take over the game and help Calgary grab a crucial win.

What will decide Friday night's game?

If Calgary can score early. The Flames had the third-best win percentage (.821) in the NHL when leading after one period this season and the best when leading after two (a gaudy .971). Anaheim has scored first in each of the first two games of the series. We’d like to see what the Flames can do in the playoffs when they control things early.

Who takes home Game 3?

The Flames didn’t deserve to lose Game 2 the way they did, and they’re too talented to fall into the same 3-0 trap other teams have. Something tell us they eke out a close win on home ice on Monday to make this series interesting. Flames take Game 3.