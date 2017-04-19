Ducks vs. Flames: Calgary must put together a complete 60 minutes in Game 4

This series has been one of extremely unfortunate occurrences for the Flames. They had a string of bad luck that led to Game 2’s game-winner, all the while having had the Honda Center curse hanging over them like a rain cloud.

Now, after a strong start in Game 3 that ended with a blown lead and a Ducks overtime win, Calgary’s backs are against the wall as Anaheim pushes for the sweep. Even if the Flames do get the win in Game 4, they’ll have to head back to Anaheim to stave off elimination once more.

What we learned in Game 3

Shea Theodore has been the player of this series. The Ducks’ 21-year-old defenseman had only nine points in 34 regular season games this season, but has been having a playoff series to remember. Theodore had two of Anaheim’s five goals in Game 3, including the crucial game-winner.

Sign up for the newsletter Morning Skate The latest NHL news and links, delivered on weekdays. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Key player in Game 4

Brian Elliott. The Flames goaltender has gotten the nod for Game 4, and he’ll need to step up big time in the face of an elimination game. He’s allowed 11 goals in the series, the highest of any goaltender in the playoffs so far after three games.

What will decide Wednesday night's game?

The third period. Over the last two games, the Flames have allowed the Ducks to score three goals in the third period. Both times the Flames were either tied with the Ducks or leading. Calgary has started strong, but has allowed the Ducks to creep back into games they might have not deserved to be in.

Who takes home Game 4?

The Flames. Calgary will finally best the Ducks in this series, but will have to face their biggest enemy, the Honda Center, in Game 5.