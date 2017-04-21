NHL playoff schedule 2017: Last gasp for the Bruins in Ottawa

The Boston Bruins should just be happy they made it this far.

In-season coaching turmoil isn’t easy to bounce back from, but the Bruins rallied under interim boss Bruce Cassidy to face the Ottawa Senators in the first round. When they take the ice on the road for Game 5 on Friday, their season will be on the line.

Ottawa leads the series, 3-1, over their division rivals. Boston is good enough to make a series out of this, but it won’t be easy.

Speaking of things not being easy, the Maple Leafs remain as pesky as ever as they visit the Washington Capitals in D.C. for Game 5. Washington used an early lead to fend off the Leafs in Game 4 and tie the series at 2-2.

All times below are Eastern.

Friday, April 21

Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVAS2, CSN-DC

Stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: WFED 1500 AM & CapsRadio24/7 (D.C.), TSN/Sportsnet (Canada)

Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 5

Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: USA, SN, TVAS, NESN

Stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: TSN 1200 (Ottawa), 98.5 Sports Hub (Boston)