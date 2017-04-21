Maple Leafs vs. Capitals 2017: Start time, TV channel, and how to watch Game 5 online

The Washington Capitals finally jumped all over their first-round competition in Game 4.

Good thing, too; the upstart Toronto Maple Leafs very nearly completed another comeback win. The Leafs haven’t been easy for the playoff-tested Capitals to put away in this series, but Washington has a real chance to put them on the ropes in Game 5 at home.

The first-round series shifts to Washington on Friday evening with the series tied 2-2. Game 4 was the first game not to end in overtime, as the Capitals got out to a big early lead and fended off the Leafs for the rest of the game. It sounds like Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner could miss Game 5, while the Leafs still deal with the injury loss of Roman Polak.

All times below are ET.

Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVAS2, CSN-DC

Stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: WFED 1500 AM & CapsRadio24/7 (D.C.), TSN/Sportsnet (Canada)