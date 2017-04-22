NHL playoff schedule 2017: Oilers, Blues, and Rangers can advance with wins

A trio of usual suspects in the NHL playoffs are on the ropes on Saturday, all three facing elimination games.

The Minnesota Wild saved their season with a win in St. Louis in Game 4, avoiding an embarrassing sweep at the hands of their division rivals. But a five-game loss wouldn’t be less disappointing, and Minnesota will need more than a win on Saturday to become the fifth team in NHL history to erase a 3-0 series deficit. But it must start somewhere.

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves up against it as well, though it’s hard to say they’ve been outplayed like the Wild have. An overtime win in Game 5 gave the Rangers the 3-2 series edge. Now Montreal must win Game 6 on the road to extend their season. No small task.

And the Edmonton Oilers find themselves in unfamiliar territory, facing a chance to eliminate a playoff opponent for the first time in a decade after another overtime win in Game 5. Like Montreal, the Oilers must visit the San Jose Sharks on their own turf and eke out a win to close out the series.

All times below are Eastern.

Saturday, April 22

Western Conference quarterfinals, Game 6

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: NBC, SN, TVAS

Stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: KMOX/V98 (STL), KFAN 100.3 (MIN)

Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 6

Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC, CBC, TVAS

Stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: TSN ET 98.5 FM (Montreal), WEPN (NY)

Western Conference quarterfinals, Game 6

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks

Time: 10:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSN, SN, TVAS, NBCSCA

Stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: KFOX (SJS), CHED (EDM)