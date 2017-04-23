It has certainly been a postseason of blown leads. The Senators gave away yet another multi-goal lead to the Bruins on Friday, and this time their inability to shut down Boston turned into a double overtime loss.

With the Bruins effectively back in this series, the Senators will have a tough time putting Boston down on home ice. Sean Kuraly was the hero in Game 6 for the Bruins with his game-tying and game-winning goals to send this series back to Boston.

While Erik Karlsson has been masterful in this series, the Senators can’t ice him for all 60 minutes. Craig Anderson was left out to dry in stretches of the third period, while Tuukka Rask blanked the Senators for nearly 70 minutes after giving up the first two goals of the game.

Boston has the momentum, but are they deep enough to complete the comeback?

All times below are Eastern.

Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 6

Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: NBC, SN

Stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: TSN 1200 (Ottawa), 98.5 Sports Hub (Boston)