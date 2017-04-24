One of the first high-profile NHL stars to leave the North American game for the KHL is reportedly hoping to make a return next season.

Over the weekend, NHL.com reporter Tom Gulitti passed along a report from Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman that claimed Ilya Kovalchuk is interested in coming back to the NHL.

@FriedgeHNIC said Ilya Kovalchuk wants to return to NHL and he can either play for Devils or needs approval of all teams to play elsewhere. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 23, 2017

Or whoever he wants to play for (and wants him) can work out a deal with NJ https://t.co/n0MRrzXDSi — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 23, 2017

Gulitti covered the Devils for The Record for some time, so if he’s passing the information along it’s probably OK to accept it. Friedman is also one of the most respected NHL insiders in the biz, so there’s some legitimate smoke behind this fire.

Kovalchuk signed a 17-year, $102 million deal with the Devils back in 2010, the longest contract in NHL history. But the NHL blocked it and penalized the Devils for trying to circumvent the salary cap, leaving Kovalchuk with a 10-year contract instead.

Kovalchuk left the NHL after the 2012-13 lockout to sign with the KHL’s SKA Saint Petersburg. This past season, the 34-year-old racked up 32 goals and 78 points in 60 games. If and when he returns to the NHL, the Devils (or whoever they trade him to) will absorb his $6.667 million cap hit through the 2024-25 season.