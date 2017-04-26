NHL fans may whine from time to time about the low-scoring state of hockey these days, but there’s something thrilling about a tight-knit playoff series.

If everything we know about the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators holds true, this Western Conference semifinal could be all kinds of fun. Or terrifying, if you’re a fan of either side.

Game 1 drops first on Wednesday night in St. Louis, so let’s take a look at how it might shake out.

What we learned in the season series

They were essentially different teams. The Predators and Blues made waves in the first round with their defensive prowess: Chicago only managed three goals all series on Nashville, and the Wild were pulling out their hair by the end trying to get pucks past Jake Allen.

So the season series between these two seems odd. Nashville and St. Louis combined for 26 goals over five games that were decided by at least two goals.

Allen’s season stats: .915 SV%, 2.42 GAA

Allen’s stats against the Predators: .912 SV%, 2.85 GAA

Rinne actually fared okay against the Blues. His season .918 save percentage only dropped to .917 in three games with St. Louis.

At any rate, it feels like these two clubs know how to work against each other.

Key player(s) in Game 1

The goalies. Duh. By any measure, Rinne and Allen are the playoffs’ hottest goalies right now. Rinne shut out the Blackhawks twice in the first round with just three goals against in four games. The man leads the NHL with a a .976 save percentage, which is not only ridiculous but illegal in most countries.

And Allen trails closely behind him with a .956 save percentage and one heck of a first-round series in the books. Martin Brodeur has done wonders for the Blues’ goalie since taking over as netminder coach. Allen leads the NHL with a .942 save percentage since the move.

Any injuries?

None reported ... yet.

What will decide Game 1?

Top lines. And how each team shuts the other’s down. Now that Paul Stastny is healthy, St. Louis will have its regular season top line back. Stastny, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Jaden Schwartz accounted for 76 of the Blues’ 233 goals (33 percent) in the regular season. Those three just ooze shots when they’re on the ice, and should give the Predators fits.

And so should Nashville’s top line of Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg, and Viktor Arvidsson. That trio also accounted for 76 of Nashville’s regular season goals (32 percent) and racked up five goals and 15 points in the first round.

Sign up for the newsletter Morning Skate The latest NHL news and links, delivered on weekdays. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Who takes home Game 1?

It depends on which foot the Blues choose to get off on in the series. Nashville kept Chicago at bay despite the Blackhawks averaging 31 shots per game. St. Louis has hovered around 26 to 28 shots per game all season. They must test Rinne, but until we see it happen consistently we’ll give the Predators the nod in Game 1.