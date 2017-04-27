Penguins vs. Capitals 2017 live stream: Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch NHL playoffs online

Even as the hockey seasons change, some things stay the same. The Penguins and Capitals are normally regular season must-watch television, so the playoff iterations of their battles are gripping dramas.

We all know the story. The Penguins are the Capitals’ white whale, the uncatchable beast that has thwarted their chance at a Stanley Cup Final berth for years. Pittsburgh has enjoyed success multiple times with their core while the Capitals could only watch in June.

Yet, the story almost feels different this year. Washington loaded up with smart trade deadline decisions for its deepest team in years. The Penguins, while still dominant offensively, lack the scoring depth that made them so deadly last year. Oh, and Kris Letang is out for the season.

It’s gonna be a fun series, folks.

Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSN, SN, TVAS2

Stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: WFED 1500 AM & CapsRadio24/7 (D.C.), 105.9 FM The X (Pittsburgh)