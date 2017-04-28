One of the bigger free agents on this summer’s NHL goalie market is already off the board. And the playoffs aren’t even over yet.

The Chicago Blackhawks got aggressive on Friday night, trading goalie Scott Darling to the Carolina Hurricanes for a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The #Blackhawks have acquired a third-round pick in the 2017 #NHLDraft from the Hurricanes in exchange for goaltender Scott Darling. pic.twitter.com/Ab5RWHgoKs — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 28, 2017

Darling becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Until then, the Hurricanes now have exclusive rights to negotiate a new contract with him.

Per Cap Friendly, the Hurricanes have over $16 million in cap space right now to fill with a new Darling contract. The question now is what becomes of current goalies Eddie Lack or Cam Ward. Neither player’s contract is up until after next season, though it’s possible they buy out Lack’s deal after he clashed with head coach Bill Peters this season.

Chicago was never going to re-sign Darling, pressed too tightly against the salary cap. Darling, 28, went 39-17-9 in three seasons with Chicago and would’ve been highly sought after by teams in free agency.