The 2017 NHL draft lottery offered some high drama on Saturday night, as the New Jersey Devils jumped from fifth overall to claim the first overall pick.

The Dallas Stars and Philadelphia Flyers also made huge leaps. The Flyers jumped from 13th overall to second overall and the Stars jumped from eighth overall to third overall.

The original top three picks based on points dropped heavily. Colorado went from first to fourth overall, the Coyotes fell from second to seventh and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights will pick sixth. The draft will take place in Chicago from June 23-24.

Here are the lottery results in full.

2017 NHL Draft Lottery Results Order Team Pre-Lottery Odds Order Team Pre-Lottery Odds 1 New Jersey Devils 8.517% 2 Philadelphia Flyers 2.204% 3 Dallas Stars 5.812% 4 Colorado Avalanche 17.936% 5 Vancouver Canucks 12.124% 6 Vegas Golden Knights 10.321% 7 Arizona Coyotes 10.321% 8 Buffalo Sabres 7.615% 9 Detroit Red Wings 6.713% 10 Florida Panthers 5.411% 11 Los Angeles Kings 4.509% 12 Carolina Hurricanes 3.106% 13 Winnipeg Jets 2.705% 14 Tampa Bay Lightning 1.804% 15 New York Islanders 0.902%

And you can watch the lottery unfold if you missed it last night.

The 2017 NHL draft is considered weaker than past years. No player is a consensus No. 1 pick, though two are ahead of the others at this point: Brandon (WHL) center Nolan Patrick and Halifax (QMJHL) center Nico Hischier. At one point Timothy Liljegren (Sweden) was the consensus best defenseman, but now UMass Amherst recruit Cale Makar claims that title after a thrilling year.

This is also expected to be a good-to-great draft for goalies. Finnish netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen might be the best of the bunch, but Boston University freshman and USA Hockey goalie Jake Oettinger might go first.

We’ll see how it plays out; look for our latest mock draft on Monday morning.