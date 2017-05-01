Capitals vs. Penguins 2017 live stream: Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch NHL playoffs online

The Washington Capitals may not actually have their backs against the wall. But they’ll probably enter Game 3 feeling like it.

Washington heads to the Steel City on Monday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pittsburgh Penguins are fresh off a 6-2 rout in Game 2 on Saturday that gave them a 2-0 series lead.

The loss was a demoralizing one for the Capitals. Elite goalie Braden Holtby got pulled for backup Philipp Grubauer after his worst start of the playoffs. Holtby is 4-4-0 with an unimpressive .911 save percentage in seven playoff starts this season. Prized players like Kevin Shattenkirk also had terrible performances. The Capitals held a closed-door meeting after Game 2.

They’ll need to figure out how to stop Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel and their forward cohorts. Kessel scored twice in Game 2, and Crosby has four points in the first two games of the series.

All times below are Eastern.

Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVAS

Stream: NBCSports.com