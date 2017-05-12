The Nashville Predators are heading to the Stanley Cup Final after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks in six games in the Western Conference Final.

They finished the series with a 6-3 win in Game 6 on Monday behind a hat trick from Colton Sissons. It came after the team beat the Ducks, 3-1, on Saturday to break a 2-2 tie in the series. The Game 6 win was the first time that either team won back-to-back games in the series.

The Predators will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators.

The battle for Lord Stanley’s Cup is almost here!

Regular Season Matchups

Two of the three games between these teams during the regular season were blowouts. The Ducks won both games in Anaheim, including a shootout victory on March 7. The Predators held serve at home, winning 5-0 in Nashville on Nov. 12.

Series schedule

Game 1: Fri., May 12: Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, OT (recap)

Game 2: Sun., May 14: Anaheim 5, Nashville 3 (recap)

Game 3: Tue., May 16: Nashville 2, Anaheim 1 (recap)

Game 4: Thu., May 18: Anaheim 3, Nashville 2

Game 5: Sat., May 20: Nashville 3, Anaheim 1

Game 6: Mon., May 22: Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

