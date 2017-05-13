It’s no real surprise the reigning Stanley Cup champions in the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing in a second consecutive Eastern Conference Final.

What many didn’t expect, however, were the Ottawa Senators to be their opponents with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line.

The Penguins and Senators are heading to a Game 7 on Thursday night after a back-and-forth series hit its breaking point in Game 6. The Senators hung on for a 2-1 win at home that puts them a win away from shocking the world and reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Both teams, though, already know their Western Conference opponent in the Cup final after the Nashville Predators won Game 6 against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Regular Season Matchups

Ottawa took two of three against the Penguins in the season series, but their first game of the year ended in an 8-5 Pittsburgh blowout. The Senators responded in their last two games by outscoring the Penguins, 6-2.

Series schedule

Game 1: Senators 2, Penguins 1, OT (recap)

Game 2: Penguins 1, Senators 0

Game 3: Senators 5, Penguins 1

Game 4: Penguins 3, Senators 2

Game 5: Penguins 7, Senators 0

Game 6: Senators 2, Penguins 1 (recap)

Game 7: Penguins 3, Senators 2, 2OT

