The Senators have been underestimated all playoffs long. Taking on both the Canadiens and Rangers, Ottawa was predicted by many to have bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs by now.

Instead, they’re back in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2007. They’ve been, understandably, placed as the underdogs against the Penguins — who are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions after a strong performance against the Capitals in seven games.

We’ve made mention of what could befall the Penguins if they’re not careful in this series. The Senators have a No. 1 defenseman in Erik Karlsson while they’re missing theirs as an injury to Kris Letang has him sidelined. Pittsburgh does have an extremely hot Marc-Andre Fleury on their side, and they’ll need him against a deep scoring Senators lineup.

We’re halfway through the Stanley Cup playoffs, folks. Let’s get down to it.

Eastern Conference Final, Game 1

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, Sportsnet, CBC

Stream: NBCSports.com