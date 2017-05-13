 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NBC delayed the start of Game 1 between the Penguins and Senators for golf, and hockey internet wasn’t happy

The Eastern Conference Final didn’t start until 25 minutes after the hour.

By Mary Clarke
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Penguins and Senators was slated to drop on NBC early on Saturday evening. Around 7 p.m. to be precise.

Instead, viewers got treated to 25 minutes of golf as Game 1 was delayed because of the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship was running long on NBC.

And, of course, hockey fans everywhere did not take well to the delay.

Pittsburgh in particular was not pleased about the delay, if you want to take a gander at their Twitter mentions in relation to the Penguins.

It’s not really a good look for the NHL at all, as despite their status as one of America’s “big four sports” it’s hard to imagine the NFL or NBA playoffs being shafted for golf of all things.

Luckily, Game 1 was just delayed instead of starting on time with the American audience cut out of the broadcast. That’d be a whole different fiasco.