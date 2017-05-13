Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Penguins and Senators was slated to drop on NBC early on Saturday evening. Around 7 p.m. to be precise.

Instead, viewers got treated to 25 minutes of golf as Game 1 was delayed because of the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship was running long on NBC.

And, of course, hockey fans everywhere did not take well to the delay.

NHL is willing to push back the start time of a conference final game for golf, but is reluctant to send its players to the Olympics. LMAO. — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) May 13, 2017

NHL: how can we get more people into hockey?

Oh we know... not allow them to compete for their countries and make fans watch golf instead. https://t.co/YMxz1TnWMt — Kayla Thompson (@kmthomp29) May 13, 2017

Penguins Fans: We wanna watch the Penguins game!!



NBC: wE wAnNa WaTcH tHe PeNgUiNs GaMe!! pic.twitter.com/Ot0Pi4tKIn — Eric Onofrey (@CrackaCatz) May 13, 2017

I'm starting to think the NHL giving NBC its broadcast rights was a bad idea. — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) May 13, 2017

Pittsburgh in particular was not pleased about the delay, if you want to take a gander at their Twitter mentions in relation to the Penguins.

It’s not really a good look for the NHL at all, as despite their status as one of America’s “big four sports” it’s hard to imagine the NFL or NBA playoffs being shafted for golf of all things.

Luckily, Game 1 was just delayed instead of starting on time with the American audience cut out of the broadcast. That’d be a whole different fiasco.