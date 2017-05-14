NHL playoff scores 2017: Senators overwhelming defense stalls Penguins in Game 1 victory

It’s safe to say the Senators executed their defensive plan almost perfectly against the Penguins in Game 1. While the game ended 2-1 in overtime thanks to one Bobby Ryan, the underlying numbers behind the loss for the Penguins aren’t great.

Pittsburgh was held to 18 even-strength shots over the course of its game, with an additional 10 coming during five power plays. The Penguins scored on none of their power-play chances, and only Evgeni Malkin’s incredible deflection in front of the net was able to get through Craig Anderson.

Ryan is, of course, the star of the evening with his overtime game-winner and beautiful assist on the Senators’ opening goal. We have to give props, however, to the Senators and their defensive scheme. It may not be fun hockey, but their slow-down, keep-play-to-the-corners style frustrated the Penguins all game.

It’s not unreasonable to say that a slow game will benefit the Senators like it did in Game 1, while a faster one plays into the Penguins’ aggressive style of hockey. Even the Penguins themselves noticed the difference after the game between the Senators and every team they’ve faced so far in these playoffs.

Game 2 will be where the real litmus test lies, and if the Penguins can adjust to a different brand of hockey before the series heads to Ottawa.

Scores

Senators 2, Penguins 1 (OT) (Ottawa leads 1-0)

Three Things We Learned

1. Jean-Gabriel Pageau is still finding ways to score in the postseason

The Senators opened the scoring on Pageau’s eighth goal of these playoffs. Pageau also assisted on Ryan’s game-winner, marking his eighth and ninth point in 13 games. Some players come alive in the postseason, and Pageau seems to be finding his stride for Ottawa at just the right time.

Bobby Ryan to JG Pageau for the 1-0 Sens lead pic.twitter.com/ciF7UY10lV — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 13, 2017

2. Saturday’s dominant penalty kill isn’t new for Ottawa

The Senators have allowed just one power play goal in this postseason so far through 13 games. Yes, just one in 26 power plays against.

Make #Sens 25-for-26 on PK now dating back to G1 vs. #NYR. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 14, 2017

3. Evgeni Malkin is still leading the postseason in points

While the Penguins only had one goal in Game 1, it was a beauty. Malkin’s sixth goal of the playoffs was his 19th point in 13 games.

What a sick tip by Evgeni Malkin pic.twitter.com/q4tkEIkJiS — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 14, 2017

Impact Moment

It’s hard to state just how incredible of an individual effort Ryan had on his game-winner, so we’ll just show you. His acceleration to beat out the Penguins’ defense is something else.

Conn Smythe Watch

Craig Anderson had himself quite the game, stopping 27 of 28 Penguins shots. He has a .917 save percentage so far in 13 games, but he’s most definitely a reason behind why the Senators are 6-1 in overtimes this postseason.