Senators vs. Penguins 2017 live stream: Time, TV channel, and how to watch Eastern Conference finals Game 2 online

The Ottawa Senators managed to keep Sidney Crosby quiet in Game 1, but that can only last so long.

Ottawa visits Pittsburgh once again for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, days after completing yet another overtime win to take a 1-0 series lead. Another big goal by Bobby Ryan gave the Senators that advantage.

But Pittsburgh had success cutting through Ottawa’s defensive systems, which might lead to more goals for the Senators to chase. If the way the Capitals got closed out in the second round is any indication, that could be difficult. Then again, the Senators have made a habit of shaking off any expectations of their odds all playoffs.

Craig Anderson will start in net for Ottawa, and Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to get the nod for Pittsburgh again despite Matt Murray returning to health.

Eastern Conference finals, Game 2

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVAS

Stream: NBCSports.com