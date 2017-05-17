The Nashville Predators had two of their three goals waved off in the third period, but one was enough to give them a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 on Tuesday night. The Predators now lead the Western Conference Final, 2-1, with Game 4 set for Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Roman Josi scored the winner with 2:43 remaining in regulation off a rebound for his fifth goal of the playoffs.

This was a dominant effort from the Predators, for the most part (they led 40-20 in shots on goal), but they needed a comeback effort with a late goal to earn the win. Corey Perry scored the first goal of the game on the power play, then Nashville had to play catch-up with a couple of calls going against them.

Filip Forsberg got the Predators tied up with a fantastic one-man effort that saw him create a chance from behind the net for a teammate, then pick up the rebound himself to score. But after that, their next two goals were waved off for goalie interference on two calls that are difficult to argue with.

First, Harry Zolnierczyk bowled into John Gibson on a Colton Sissons goal that was called off. Seconds later, the Predators won possession and created another rush, which ended with a goal from Ryan Johansen. It only happened because Mattias Ekholm knocked over Gibson, though, and referees were quick to once again take away the Predators’ lead.

Then Josi finally broke through by picking up a loose puck off a rebound, and Gibson was totally out of position to stop the shot. This time, there was nothing interfering the goalie as the Predators took a 2-1 lead they’d hold onto in the final seconds.

Scores

Predators 2, Ducks 1 (NSH leads series, 2-1)

Three Things We Learned

Corey Perry snaps playoff power play drought

It’s not that long ago that Perry was churning out playoff goals. During the Ducks’ playoff run in 2015, the winger scored 10 goals in 16 games as the team reached Game 7 of the conference finals.

But entering Game 3 on Tuesday, Perry had just two goals in 20 games over the last two postseasons. He also hadn’t scored a power play goal in the playoffs since Game 1 of the second round in 2015 against the Calgary Flames, a drought that extended through 31 games.

Perry hasn’t always feasted on the power play like some premier scorers, but it would be hard to see the Ducks going far without him finding some success there. In Game 3, he did, but it wasn’t enough.

When picking a fight goes wrong

A key turning point of Game 3 came when Cody McLeod fought Jared Boll in the second period. The winger went after Boll following a hit in the middle of the ice, and referees let the two go at it for a surprisingly long time.

McLeod got slapped with an instigator penalty for starting the fight, which gave the Ducks a two-minute power play instead of offsetting penalties. Perry’s big goal came during that man advantage, giving Anaheim a 1-0 lead.

Predators fans understandably aren’t happy with the call, but it’s not unexpected that the referees would give out an instigator for a fight in the conference finals. McLeod’s attempt to give his team some energy backfired, and it’s another reminder why you don’t see teams picking fights as much in the postseason.

Ryan Ellis remains an offensive focal point

One of the big stories this postseason has been the scoring of Ellis, who entered Game 3 with nine points in 12 games. He kept that going Tuesday with an assist and nine shots on goal (his most ever in a playoff game) as part of an effort that shows how important he is to the Predators’ offense right now.

Nashville get its scoring from the backend unlike any team in the NHL, and Ellis has emerged as a big part of that this postseason. Shots on goal is one of the biggest ways to see that. During the regular season, Ellis averaged 1.97 shots per game. In 13 playoff games, he’s up to 39 shots — an average of 3.3 shots, way up from his regular season rate.

Toss in his exceptional possession numbers in Game 3 (67 percent 5-on-5 Corsi, per Natural Stat Trick), and this was the latest in an incredible run for Ellis.

Impact Moment

Gibson has no idea where the puck is and Josi puts the Predators up late pic.twitter.com/ol77SLZwB7 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 17, 2017

The Predators moved on from their strategy of interfering with Gibson to simply shooting with him entirely out of the way on his own. Brilliant improvement!

Conn Smythe Watch

The Predators have a bunch of potential playoff MVP candidates at this point, but Ellis will be in the mix if he keeps playing like this. That’s 10 points in 13 games for the defenseman, and as noted above, he’s making an impact on offense that we didn’t see consistently during the regular season.