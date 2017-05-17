The Ottawa Senators have a chance to take back the lead in the Eastern Conference Final at home in Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. The series is tied, 1-1, after the Penguins shut out the Senators in Game 2 to bounce back from an opening loss.

The Penguins may be the defending champions, but they’re still vulnerable, and that’s been made apparent in the first two games. The two teams have been nearly even, with each team scoring two goals and Ottawa holding a 58-57 advantage in shots on goal.

Marc-Andre Fleury was perfect in Game 2, saving all 23 shots he faced to ensure victory. Craig Anderson had a good night himself with 28 saves on 29 shots, but Phil Kessel was able to beat him for his sixth goal of the playoffs. The Penguins winger has been fantastic over the past two postseasons, with 36 points in 38 games.

Now the series moves to Ottawa, where the Senators went 22-11-8 in the regular season. In the playoffs, they’re 4-2 at home, including three straight victories over the New York Rangers in the conference semifinals.

That could put the Senators into the driver’s seat with a win in Game 3, but the Penguins won’t be easy to beat, even without Kris Letang. They made that clear in Game 2, and now the East Final is wide open.

Eastern Conference finals, Game 3

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVAS

Stream: NBCSports.com