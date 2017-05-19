Penguins vs. Senators 2017 live stream: Time, TV channel, and how to watch Eastern Conference finals Game 4 online

The Senators exerted their will in their Game 3 win over the Penguins on Wednesday. The 5-1 victory for Ottawa gave them a 2-1 lead, and crushed many complaints about their style of play.

It’s up to the Penguins now to get back to the game plan that worked so well in Game 2, where their pressure was just too much for Ottawa’s trap. The Senators found their offensive groove in the Game 3 victory, and that is just the latest obstacle the Penguins will have to face on the road.

It’s also not clear whether Matt Murray or Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal for Game 4. Head coach Mike Sullivan will likely make it a game-time decision, but honestly don’t be surprised either way. Fleury has gotten the Penguins to where they are, but his slide in Game 3 might just have opened the door for Murray.

Craig Anderson will start for the Senators at the other end, however.

Eastern Conference Final, Game 4

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, CBC

Stream: NBCSports.com