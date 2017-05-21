The Eastern Conference Final is now a best of three, thanks to the Penguins rebound victory in Ottawa to tie the Senators at two wins apiece.

Matt Murray was solid in goal in his second playoff appearance this postseason, but the Penguins as a whole looked much better after their Game 3 thrashing. Instead, the Senators looked disjointed as they dropped their final home game of the stretch.

Ottawa was able to make the 3-2 game interesting in the final moments, but the Penguins held on for the victory. Game 5 will be held in Pittsburgh as both teams vie for control of the series.

Marc-Andre Fleury will no doubt remain on the bench for the Penguins considering Murray’s performance in Game 4. Craig Anderson will play opposite Murray in the Senators’ net.

Eastern Conference Final, Game 5

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, CBC

Stream: NBCSports.com