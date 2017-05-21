Craig Anderson had an awful 36th birthday.

The Ottawa Senators goalie started Game 5 and endured one of the worst performances of his career, partly thanks to the players in front of him. Anderson gave up three goals in the first period before Senators coach Guy Boucher pulled him for Mike Condon.

But inexplicably, Anderson went back in after a TV timeout. Condon only faced two shots. Maybe he just needed a breather.

It, uh ... didn’t work. This is the first thing that happened out of break.

Oh no.

Ohhhhhh no.

So. Yeah. Anderson has probably had better birthdays than this one. The Pittsburgh Penguins carried a 4-0 lead into the first intermission, looking to go up 3-2 in the Eastern Conference final.