The Pittsburgh Penguins are Stanley Cup champions once again following their 2-0 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday night. They are now the first team to win back-to-back championships in the league since the Detroit Red Wings won Cups in 1997 and 1998.

Pittsburgh is now 5-1 all-time in the Stanley Cup finals, having won previously in 1991, 1992, 2009, and 2016. The only series they lost came in a six-game series in 2008 against the Red Wings.

Stanley Cup Final schedule and games times

All times below are Eastern.

Game 1: Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3

Game 2: Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1

Game 3: Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1

Game 4: Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Game 5: Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 0

Game 6: Pittsburgh, 2, Nashville 0

*if necessary

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Sat., May 13 at 7 p.m. — Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT (recap)

Game 2: Mon., May 15 at 8 p.m. — Pittsburgh 1, Ottawa 0 (recap)

Game 3: Wed., May 17 at 8 p.m. — Ottawa 5, Pittsburgh 1

Game 4: Fri., May 19 at 8 p.m. — Pittsburgh 3, Ottawa 2

Game 5: Sun., May 21 at 3 p.m. — Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 0

Game 6: Tue., May 23 at 8 p.m. — Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1 (recap)

Game 7: Thu., May 25 at 8 p.m. — Pittsburgh 3, Ottawa 2, 2OT

Western Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Fri., May 12 at 9 p.m. — Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, OT (recap)

Game 2: Sun., May 14 at 7:30 p.m. — Anaheim 5, Nashville 3 (recap)

Game 3: Tue., May 16 at 8 p.m. — Nashville 2, Anaheim 1 (recap)

Game 4: Thu., May 18 at 8 p.m. — Anaheim 3, Nashville 2 (OT)

Game 5: Sat., May 20 at 7:15 p.m. — Nashville 3, Anaheim 1

Game 6: Mon., May 22 at 8 p.m. — Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

Second-round schedule

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Senators vs. WC Rangers (OTT wins, 4-2)

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27: Ottawa 2, New York 1

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29: Ottawa 6, New York 5 (OT)

Game 3 - Tues., May 2: New York 4, Ottawa 1

Game 4 - Thu., May 4: Ottawa 1, New York 4

Game 5 - Sat., May 6: New York 5, Ottawa 4 (OT)

Game 6 - Tues., May 9: Ottawa 4, New York 0

No. 1 Capitals vs. No. 2 Penguins (PIT wins, 4-3)

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29: Pittsburgh 6, Washington 2

Game 3 - Mon., May 1: Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Game 4 - Wed., May 3: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Game 5 - Sat., May 6: Pittsburgh 2, Washington 4

Game 6 - Mon., May 8: Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2

Game 7 - Wed., May 10: Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

Western Conference

No. 3 Blues vs. WC 2 Predators (NSH wins, 4-2)

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26: Nashville 4, St. Louis 3

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 28: St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30: Nashville 3, St. Louis 1

Game 4 - Tues., May 2: Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

Game 5 - Fri., May 5: Nashville 1, St. Louis 2

Game 6 - Sun., May 7: St. Louis 1, Nashville 3

No. 1 Ducks vs. No. 2 Oilers (ANA wins, 4-3)

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26: Edmonton 5, Anaheim 3

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 28: Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 3

Game 4 - Wed., May 3: Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3 (OT)

Game 5 - Fri., May 5: Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3 (2OT)

Game 6 - Sun., May 7: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 7

Game 7 - Wed., May 10: Anaheim 2, Edmonton 1

First-round schedule

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Senators vs. No. 3 Bruins (OTT wins, 4-2)

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 15: Ottawa 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Game 3 - Mon., Apr. 17: Ottawa 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 19: Ottawa 1, Boston 0

Game 5 - Fri., Apr. 21: Boston 3, Ottawa 2 (2OT)

Game 6 - Sun., Apr. 23: Ottawa 3, Boston 2 (OT)

No. 1 Canadiens vs. WC Rangers (NYR wins, 4-2)

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: New York 2, Montreal 0

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 14: Montreal 4, New York 3 (OT)

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 16: Montreal 3, New York 1

Game 4 - Tues., Apr. 18: New York 2, Montreal 1

Game 5 - Thu., Apr: 20: New York 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Game 6 - Sat., Apr. 22: New York 3, Montreal 1

No. 2 Penguins vs. No. 3 Blue Jackets (PIT wins, 4-1)

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 14: Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 16: Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4 (OT)

Game 4 - Tues., Apr. 18: Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 4

Game 5 - Thu., Apr. 20: Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2

No. 1 Capitals vs. WC 2 Maple Leafs (WSH wins, 4-2)

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 13: Washington 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 15: Toronto 4, Washington 3 (2OT)

Game 3 - Mon. Apr. 17: Toronto 4, Washington 3 (OT)

Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 19: Washington 5, Toronto 4

Game 5 - Fri., Apr. 21: Washington 2, Toronto 1 (OT)

Game 6 - Sun., Apr. 23: Washington 2, Toronto 1 (OT)

Western Conference

No. 2 Wild vs. No. 3 Blues (STL wins, 4-1)

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1 (OT)

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 14: St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 16: St. Louis 3, Minnesota 1

Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 19: Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0

Game 5 - Sat., Apr. 22: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3

No. 2 Oilers vs. No. 3 Sharks (EDM wins, 4-2)

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: San Jose 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 14: Edmonton 2, San Jose 0

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 16: Edmonton 1, San Jose 0

Game 4 - Tues., Apr. 18: San Jose 7, Edmonton 0

Game 5 - Thu., Apr. 20: Edmonton 4, San Jose 3 (OT)

Game 6 - Sat., Apr. 22: Edmonton 3, San Jose 1

No. 1 Blackhawks vs. WC 2 Predators (NSH wins, 4-0)

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 13: Nashville 1, Chicago 0

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 15: Nashville 5, Chicago 0

Game 3 - Mon., Apr. 17: Nashville 3, Chicago 2 (OT)

Game 4 - Thu., Apr. 20: Nashville 4, Chicago 1

No. 1 Ducks vs. WC Flames (ANA wins, 4-0)

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 13: Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 15: Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

Game 3 - Mon., Apr. 17: Anaheim 5, Calgary 4 (OT)

Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 19: Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

NHL playoffs format

The top three teams in each division — Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central, Pacific — earned automatic postseason berths, while the final four spots were given to two wild card teams in each conference based on point totals. The top seeds in both conferences play against the lowest wild card teams in the first round, and the other division winners face off against the other wild card qualifiers.

Otherwise, the matchups aren't based on conference standings — rather, the second and third seeds in each division square off. From there, whomever emerges from the series involving division champions take on the winners of the series involving the second and third seeds, in what is known as the conference semifinals. The winners advance to the Conference Finals, and then the Stanley Cup Final.

Each series is best-of-seven, played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

Stanley Cup playoff teams

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Washington Capitals — 118 points Pittsburgh Penguins — 111 points Columbus Blue Jackets — 108 points

Wild Card

Western Conference

Central Division

Chicago Blackhawks — 109 points Minnesota Wild — 106 points St. Louis Blues — 99 points

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks — 105 points Edmonton Oilers — 103 points San Jose Sharks — 99 points

Wild Card

Calgary Flames — 94 points Nashville Predators — 94 points

Stanley Cup playoffs bracket

