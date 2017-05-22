The Pittsburgh Penguins are Stanley Cup champions once again following their 2-0 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday night. They are now the first team to win back-to-back championships in the league since the Detroit Red Wings won Cups in 1997 and 1998.
Pittsburgh is now 5-1 all-time in the Stanley Cup finals, having won previously in 1991, 1992, 2009, and 2016. The only series they lost came in a six-game series in 2008 against the Red Wings.
Stanley Cup Final schedule and games times
All times below are Eastern.
Game 1: Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3
Game 2: Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1
Game 3: Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1
Game 4: Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1
Game 5: Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 0
Game 6: Pittsburgh, 2, Nashville 0
Eastern Conference Finals schedule
Game 1: Sat., May 13 at 7 p.m. — Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT (recap)
Game 2: Mon., May 15 at 8 p.m. — Pittsburgh 1, Ottawa 0 (recap)
Game 3: Wed., May 17 at 8 p.m. — Ottawa 5, Pittsburgh 1
Game 4: Fri., May 19 at 8 p.m. — Pittsburgh 3, Ottawa 2
Game 5: Sun., May 21 at 3 p.m. — Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 0
Game 6: Tue., May 23 at 8 p.m. — Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1 (recap)
Game 7: Thu., May 25 at 8 p.m. — Pittsburgh 3, Ottawa 2, 2OT
Western Conference Finals schedule
Game 1: Fri., May 12 at 9 p.m. — Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, OT (recap)
Game 2: Sun., May 14 at 7:30 p.m. — Anaheim 5, Nashville 3 (recap)
Game 3: Tue., May 16 at 8 p.m. — Nashville 2, Anaheim 1 (recap)
Game 4: Thu., May 18 at 8 p.m. — Anaheim 3, Nashville 2 (OT)
Game 5: Sat., May 20 at 7:15 p.m. — Nashville 3, Anaheim 1
Game 6: Mon., May 22 at 8 p.m. — Nashville 6, Anaheim 3
Second-round schedule
Eastern Conference
No. 2 Senators vs. WC Rangers (OTT wins, 4-2)
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27: Ottawa 2, New York 1
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29: Ottawa 6, New York 5 (OT)
Game 3 - Tues., May 2: New York 4, Ottawa 1
Game 4 - Thu., May 4: Ottawa 1, New York 4
Game 5 - Sat., May 6: New York 5, Ottawa 4 (OT)
Game 6 - Tues., May 9: Ottawa 4, New York 0
No. 1 Capitals vs. No. 2 Penguins (PIT wins, 4-3)
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29: Pittsburgh 6, Washington 2
Game 3 - Mon., May 1: Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Game 4 - Wed., May 3: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Game 5 - Sat., May 6: Pittsburgh 2, Washington 4
Game 6 - Mon., May 8: Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2
Game 7 - Wed., May 10: Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0
Western Conference
No. 3 Blues vs. WC 2 Predators (NSH wins, 4-2)
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26: Nashville 4, St. Louis 3
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 28: St. Louis 3, Nashville 2
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30: Nashville 3, St. Louis 1
Game 4 - Tues., May 2: Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
Game 5 - Fri., May 5: Nashville 1, St. Louis 2
Game 6 - Sun., May 7: St. Louis 1, Nashville 3
No. 1 Ducks vs. No. 2 Oilers (ANA wins, 4-3)
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26: Edmonton 5, Anaheim 3
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 28: Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 3
Game 4 - Wed., May 3: Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3 (OT)
Game 5 - Fri., May 5: Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3 (2OT)
Game 6 - Sun., May 7: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 7
Game 7 - Wed., May 10: Anaheim 2, Edmonton 1
First-round schedule
Eastern Conference
No. 2 Senators vs. No. 3 Bruins (OTT wins, 4-2)
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 15: Ottawa 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Game 3 - Mon., Apr. 17: Ottawa 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 19: Ottawa 1, Boston 0
Game 5 - Fri., Apr. 21: Boston 3, Ottawa 2 (2OT)
Game 6 - Sun., Apr. 23: Ottawa 3, Boston 2 (OT)
No. 1 Canadiens vs. WC Rangers (NYR wins, 4-2)
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: New York 2, Montreal 0
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 14: Montreal 4, New York 3 (OT)
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 16: Montreal 3, New York 1
Game 4 - Tues., Apr. 18: New York 2, Montreal 1
Game 5 - Thu., Apr: 20: New York 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Game 6 - Sat., Apr. 22: New York 3, Montreal 1
No. 2 Penguins vs. No. 3 Blue Jackets (PIT wins, 4-1)
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 14: Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 16: Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4 (OT)
Game 4 - Tues., Apr. 18: Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 4
Game 5 - Thu., Apr. 20: Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2
No. 1 Capitals vs. WC 2 Maple Leafs (WSH wins, 4-2)
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 13: Washington 3, Toronto 2 (OT)
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 15: Toronto 4, Washington 3 (2OT)
Game 3 - Mon. Apr. 17: Toronto 4, Washington 3 (OT)
Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 19: Washington 5, Toronto 4
Game 5 - Fri., Apr. 21: Washington 2, Toronto 1 (OT)
Game 6 - Sun., Apr. 23: Washington 2, Toronto 1 (OT)
Western Conference
No. 2 Wild vs. No. 3 Blues (STL wins, 4-1)
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1 (OT)
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 14: St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 16: St. Louis 3, Minnesota 1
Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 19: Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0
Game 5 - Sat., Apr. 22: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3
No. 2 Oilers vs. No. 3 Sharks (EDM wins, 4-2)
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 12: San Jose 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 14: Edmonton 2, San Jose 0
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 16: Edmonton 1, San Jose 0
Game 4 - Tues., Apr. 18: San Jose 7, Edmonton 0
Game 5 - Thu., Apr. 20: Edmonton 4, San Jose 3 (OT)
Game 6 - Sat., Apr. 22: Edmonton 3, San Jose 1
No. 1 Blackhawks vs. WC 2 Predators (NSH wins, 4-0)
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 13: Nashville 1, Chicago 0
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 15: Nashville 5, Chicago 0
Game 3 - Mon., Apr. 17: Nashville 3, Chicago 2 (OT)
Game 4 - Thu., Apr. 20: Nashville 4, Chicago 1
No. 1 Ducks vs. WC Flames (ANA wins, 4-0)
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 13: Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 15: Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
Game 3 - Mon., Apr. 17: Anaheim 5, Calgary 4 (OT)
Game 4 - Wed., Apr. 19: Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
NHL playoffs format
The top three teams in each division — Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central, Pacific — earned automatic postseason berths, while the final four spots were given to two wild card teams in each conference based on point totals. The top seeds in both conferences play against the lowest wild card teams in the first round, and the other division winners face off against the other wild card qualifiers.
Otherwise, the matchups aren't based on conference standings — rather, the second and third seeds in each division square off. From there, whomever emerges from the series involving division champions take on the winners of the series involving the second and third seeds, in what is known as the conference semifinals. The winners advance to the Conference Finals, and then the Stanley Cup Final.
Each series is best-of-seven, played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format.
Stanley Cup playoff teams
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
Montreal Canadiens — 103 points
Ottawa Senators — 98 points
Boston Bruins — 95 points
Metropolitan Division
Washington Capitals — 118 points
- Pittsburgh Penguins — 111 points
Columbus Blue Jackets — 108 points
Wild Card
New York Rangers — 102 points
Toronto Maple Leafs — 95 points
Western Conference
Central Division
Chicago Blackhawks — 109 points Minnesota Wild — 106 points
St. Louis Blues — 99 points
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks — 105 points Edmonton Oilers — 103 points
San Jose Sharks — 99 points
Wild Card
Calgary Flames — 94 points
- Nashville Predators — 94 points
Stanley Cup playoffs bracket
