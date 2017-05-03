Ducks vs. Oilers: Edmonton’s Game 4 fate holds on the shoulders of Cam Talbot

Game 3 between the Ducks and Oilers served as a reminder that Anaheim wasn’t out of this series just yet. While the Oilers stormed into the Honda Center for Games 1 and 2, the Ducks scored three straight in Game 3 and never looked back in the 6-3 victory.

Of course, the Oilers tied the game after three straight goals of their own to make it interesting as per the norm in these playoffs. Anaheim ultimately won out as Cam Talbot showed his first real crack in this series.

After their Game 3 showing, the Ducks are on the right track to evening this series in Game 4.

What we learned in Game 3

Give the Oilers an inch and they’ll take a mile. Much like the youngsters in Toronto, the Oilers didn’t roll over after giving up three goals in the first period. In fact, they outshot the Ducks 14-5 in the second period, where they staged the final two goals of their ultimately failed comeback. Even with the loss for Edmonton, the Ducks — like many in these playoffs — will be looking over their shoulder now any time they gain a lead.

Sign up for the newsletter Morning Skate The latest NHL news and links, delivered on weekdays. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Key player in Game 4

Cam Talbot. The Edmonton netminder finally looked human in this series, as he allowed six goals on 28 Ducks shots, all at even strength. Talbot played 73 regular season games and the additional nine postseason games might just be catching up to him. Game 4 will be a good test to see how Talbot is feeling after a grueling Game 3.

Any injuries?

None for the Oilers. Kevin Bieksa will not play in Game 4 for the Ducks, while Patrick Eaves is questionable.

What will decide Game 4?

How the Oilers open the game. Now Edmonton knows just how aggressive the Ducks are going to be in their attempt to tie this series. How they react and defend Anaheim’s biggest weapons in the opening minutes could determine if they end up down a few goals by the end of the first or with a different result.

Who takes home Game 4?

The Ducks. Much like the Oilers did to them, the Ducks will steal both Edmonton’s home games to even the series.