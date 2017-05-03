Marc-Andre Fleury’s current goaltender mask is a real nice gesture to his former Penguins teammates. NHL netminders often do tributes to important people or things in their lives, and Fleury’s is quite the touching one.

The mask immortalizes various players Fleury has played with over his NHL career, from current teammates to players he won the Stanley Cup with back in 2009.

The back plates of the goalie masks. pic.twitter.com/2sdXycuF2L — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) February 6, 2017

@MarcPDumont what it looked like in game 2 pic.twitter.com/F5CZxzuRq7 — PensAreYourDaddy (@PensRyourDaddy) May 4, 2017

The mask also got handwritten additions in James Neal — currently playing in Nashville — and one Matt Niskanen.

Yes, that one. The one at the center of all the controversy surrounding Sidney Crosby’s injury.

Fleury took matters into his own hands when he sported his mask during Game 4, with a name suspiciously taped out.

Pretty funny. Marc-Andre Fleury had "Nisky" written on back of his helmet. He taped over it after Game 3. pic.twitter.com/7lkxHIZq6i — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 4, 2017

Fleury taped over Niskanen's name on his mask. pic.twitter.com/qmU5SImOIV — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 4, 2017

That’s some hardcore pettiness right there. Maybe they’ll battle out their squabbles in Mario Kart next!