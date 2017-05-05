We could see NHL history on Friday night.

With a win in St. Louis on Friday in Game 5, the Predators will advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since joining the NHL in 1998. They’ll do it with a special defensive prowess: the Predators have allowed just 11 goals in eight total playoff games.

Meanwhile, the Oilers visit the Ducks at home hoping to wrest control of their series back from Anaheim. The Ducks mounted a comeback in Game 4, winning in overtime to tie the series at 2-2.

All times below are Eastern.

Friday, May 5

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVAS

Stream: NBCSports.com

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks

Time: 10:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Stream: NBCSports.com