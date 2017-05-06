Henrik Lundqvist channels his inner shortstop with a diving glove save

Henrik Lundqvist is 35 years old and pulled off a save in Game 5 not many 20-year-old NHL goalies could make.

The Rangers broke out for an early 2-0 lead in the first period of Game 5 before the Ottawa Senators scored to regain momentum. A fantastic Craig Anderson save and Rangers penalty later, the Senators had a glorious scoring chance on the power play.

Oh, and a gaping net. A gaping net Lundqvist somehow covered.

This is just the latest brilliance in a playoffs full of them so far for Lundqvist, who sports a sparkling .934 save percentage in 10 games.

