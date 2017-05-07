Blues vs. Predators 2017 live stream: Time, TV channel, and how to watch NHL playoffs online

Take two.

The Nashville Predators return home on Sunday afternoon with a unique opportunity: advancing to the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history. For a team becoming a playoff regular over the last decade, that seems hard to believe.

So does the idea of the St. Louis Blues rallying to win this series after falling behind 3-1 after four contests. But the Blues forced this matinee contest by edging out a 2-1 win at home in Game 5. This is their second chance at extending their season. St. Louis will obviously hope for a third.

Jake Allen is the expected starter for the Blues. Pekka Rinne should start in net for the Predators. Both are statistically two of the best goalies in this year’s playoffs.

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, SN, TVAS

Stream: NBCSports.com