The newest crop of NHL stars has taken the stage. The 2017 NHL entry draft got underway on Friday evening as two of the league’s most busy days get started in Chicago.

The first round of 31 picks — thanks to the addition of Vegas for next season — took up all of Friday evening. On Saturday, the final six rounds flew as 217 total hockey players were chosen in the two-day madness.

Related Keep track of every pick in the 2017 NHL Draft

This year, the New Jersey Devils held the first overall pick in the 2017 draft after they won the lottery in April. Rounding out the top five with the Devils were the Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vancouver Canucks. The NHL’s newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, picked at the No. 6 spot.

Nico Hischier went No. 1 overall to New Jersey on Friday, followed by Nolan Patrick to the Flyers at the second pick. Check out all the results of this year’s NHL draft below!