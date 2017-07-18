Never let it be said that Patrick Eaves doesn’t take the game of ping pong seriously. Tuesday morning, the Anaheim Ducks forward posted a video of himself training for an upcoming charity ping pong challenge, set to none other than the famous Rocky montage music.

Smashfest is a Toronto-based charity ping pong tournament in support of cancer and concussion research. Fans can play with and against NHL stars, and there is also a singles bracket between players to determine the Smashfest NHL Player Champion.

Players like Phil Kessel, Tyler Seguin, Claude Giroux, and Mitch Marner have all participated, but Eaves himself is the reigning back-to-back Smashfest champion. No wonder Eaves is drinking raw eggs and training for the tournament with an automated ping pong ball shooter.

Smashfest’s official Twitter account even noted Eaves’ determination in his training regimen for a chance at a three-peat. The other players involved clearly have to step up their games now if they want to have a chance at beating Eaves at his own game.

The annual Smashfest tournament is taking place in Toronto on July 20.