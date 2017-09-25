The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Sunday that they have accepted their invitation to the White House amid ongoing turmoil between President Donald Trump and the NBA and NFL.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump disinvited the Golden State Warriors after Stephen Curry said he did not want to visit the White House. Also this past weekend, Trump called NFL players who protest the national anthem “sons of bitches” who should be fired or suspended. The players who have kneeled during the national anthem have been protesting police brutality and racism.

The decision to attend the White House ceremony is the first time an NHL team has publicly dipped their toes into the political climate, and it has since caused reactions from players across the board. Some responses from players have been unprompted, while others have been prompted by media members after games or practices.

In light of this wave of responses big and small from the hockey world, we’ve put together this comprehensive list of all the reactions from NHL teams, players, and coaches.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins issued a statement regarding their upcoming visit to the White House: pic.twitter.com/qDMbQbXBkP — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) September 24, 2017

Sidney Crosby (Penguins)

Sidney Crosby was also asked about #Pens’ White House decision post-game: "I support it. It’s a great honor for us to be invited there." — Sam Werner (@SWernerPG) September 25, 2017

Gary Bettman (NHL commissioner)

Filed to AP. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on some players wading into topic of President Donald Trump and protests in other sports: pic.twitter.com/dY7cjL3t76 — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 25, 2017

Trevor Daley (Red Wings)

Trevor Daley says he'd go to White House if still with Penguins. Not sure if dates will match up now that he's on different team. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) September 25, 2017

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs)

Auston Matthews well-spoken today on political climate in the . Supports athletes speaking out, but wouldn't kneel himself during anthem pic.twitter.com/cG1YrW15hw — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 25, 2017

Mike Babcock (Maple Leafs head coach)

Like Matthews, Mike Babcock also cited respect for the military when discussing the current intersection of sports and politics pic.twitter.com/cO50CBm4k5 — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 25, 2017

James van Riemsdyk (Maple Leafs)

James van Riemsdyk: "I think the great thing about the U.S. is you have the freedom to speak your mind." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 25, 2017

James van Riemsdyk didn't vote. "I'm disappointed in myself," he says. Last time he won't vote. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) September 25, 2017

Blake Wheeler (Jets)

#NHLJets Blake Wheeler on Trump tweets. “It's been a slow boil. He's gone too far a few too many times. Felt right to take a stand.” #wfp — Mike McIntyre (@mikeoncrime) September 25, 2017

Here’s Blake Wheeler’s full answer when asked whether he’d support a teammate protesting during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/2ra1xjyMZg — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) September 25, 2017

Blake Wheeler of the #NHLJets on whether he believes other NHL players should speak out about Trump, as he now is. #wfp pic.twitter.com/1XVkgHO0nS — Mike McIntyre (@mikeoncrime) September 25, 2017

Paul Maurice (Jets head coach)

Here's #NHLJets coach Paul Maurice on Blake Wheeler speaking out about Trump. #wfp pic.twitter.com/TBc01zdXhT — Mike McIntyre (@mikeoncrime) September 25, 2017

David Backes (Bruins)

Dont expect to see any David Backes anthem protests: "Im standing for every national anthem w/my hand over my heart" https://t.co/CZwJeT9IHu — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) September 25, 2017

Bill Peters (Hurricanes head coach)

#Canes head coach Bill Peters was asked about player protests. His response: pic.twitter.com/JSmAYKdUhm — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) September 25, 2017

Johnny Gaudreau (Flames)

Gaudreau on NFL protesting through the anthem: "I like to represent my flag and the people that fought for our country and stand for them." — Kristen Odland (@Kristen_Odland) September 25, 2017

Peter Laviolette (Predators head coach)

Laviolette says #Preds met and decided they will stand for national anthem out of respect to those who served and fought for freedom. — Thomas Willis (@TomAWillis) September 26, 2017

Josh Ho-Sang (Islanders)

Joe Pavelski (Sharks)

#SJSharks Pavelski said he respects athletes right to protest the anthem, but it's "tough to see" the flag being protested — Paul Gackle (@GackleReport) September 26, 2017

Joel Ward (Sharks)

Sharks forward Joel Ward says he’s considering kneeling in protest during the national anthem at an upcoming game https://t.co/E89oP17x4M pic.twitter.com/ByFKLsMziU — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) September 26, 2017

P.K. Subban (Predators)

PK Subban has said he will “never” kneel during the national anthem, according to @YahooSportsNHL https://t.co/bvw8RgA4NF pic.twitter.com/3ieAWzOcNw — Mary Clarke (@marycclarke) September 27, 2017

Ryan Reaves (Penguins)

I asked Ryan Reaves whether he'd go to the White House if he had to make that choice. He said he would not: https://t.co/VOsH2SYpns — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) September 27, 2017

Barry Trotz (Capitals)

Capitals coach Barry Trotz says he’d support his players kneeling in protest during the national anthem. https://t.co/GMcT3XQpvl pic.twitter.com/2bbmslrPH2 — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) September 27, 2017

Wayne Simmonds (Flyers)

Good stuff from Simmonds here. pic.twitter.com/RLfRVeZcii — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) September 27, 2017

Steven Stamkos (Lightning)