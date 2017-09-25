 clock menu more-arrow no yes
What NHL players and coaches have to say about anthem protests and White House visits

NHL players, coaches, and executives are finally speaking out about the recent NFL protests.

By Mary Clarke Updated
Washington Capitals v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Six Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Sunday that they have accepted their invitation to the White House amid ongoing turmoil between President Donald Trump and the NBA and NFL.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump disinvited the Golden State Warriors after Stephen Curry said he did not want to visit the White House. Also this past weekend, Trump called NFL players who protest the national anthem “sons of bitches” who should be fired or suspended. The players who have kneeled during the national anthem have been protesting police brutality and racism.

The decision to attend the White House ceremony is the first time an NHL team has publicly dipped their toes into the political climate, and it has since caused reactions from players across the board. Some responses from players have been unprompted, while others have been prompted by media members after games or practices.

In light of this wave of responses big and small from the hockey world, we’ve put together this comprehensive list of all the reactions from NHL teams, players, and coaches.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby (Penguins)

Gary Bettman (NHL commissioner)

Trevor Daley (Red Wings)

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs)

Mike Babcock (Maple Leafs head coach)

James van Riemsdyk (Maple Leafs)

Blake Wheeler (Jets)

Paul Maurice (Jets head coach)

David Backes (Bruins)

Bill Peters (Hurricanes head coach)

Johnny Gaudreau (Flames)

Peter Laviolette (Predators head coach)

Josh Ho-Sang (Islanders)

Joe Pavelski (Sharks)

Joel Ward (Sharks)

P.K. Subban (Predators)

Ryan Reaves (Penguins)

Barry Trotz (Capitals)

Wayne Simmonds (Flyers)

Steven Stamkos (Lightning)

