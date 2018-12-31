Dallas to host 2020 NHL Winter Classic, per report

The NHL is announcing the location of the 2020 Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, and according to John Shannon of Sportsnet Dallas will be the host.

It’s unclear where the game will be played, but based on past games it’s almost assured the game will be played at the Texas Rangers’ stadium in Arlington. The game will mark the furthest south the Winter Classic has ever been played, with the most southerly game previously being played in Missouri at Busch Stadium in 2017.

There is a history of hockey games being successfully played outdoors in warm environments. The Kings played at Dodgers Stadium in 2014 as part of the NHL Stadium Series, which also saw a game played at Levi Stadium in Northern California the following year.

Fans are wondering who the Stars will face in the game, but on Twitter there were some jokes about the team’s front office struggles with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn.

