5 stories from 2019 NHL All-Star Media Day

The NHL All-Star Media Day isn’t just an opportunity for players to answer the same question about the 3-on-3 format or what it will be like to play against a team stacked with talent. These are players with major roles in their organization and a finger on the pulse of their team’s current events.

NHL All-Stars were asked about everything Thursday in San Jose from the trade deadline to whether or not their mascot would win a dodge-ball competition. Here are five stories from NHL Media Day:

Erik Karlsson contract talk is looming

The Sharks weren’t looking for a rental when they acquired 28-year-old Erik Karlsson last summer. Though Karlsson was in the final year of his contract, the plan was always to lock up the two-time Norris Trophy winner long-term.

“To be honest, [a contract extension] isn’t something I’ve thought too much about and everything that’s been going on, I’ve been trying to stay as much as I possibly can in the moment,” Karlsson explained. “They’ve done a fantastic job of letting me have that freedom, if you say so. And that was something that we implied on early, when this all went down, that we’re gonna need our time and they’ve been very respectful of that.”

Due to a rule in the CBA that states that a player must be on a team’s roster as of the last trade deadline in order to sign the maximum eight-year deal, the Sharks have plenty of room to be patient with Karlsson before February 25. Though he didn’t mention it directly, it sounds like that’s in the interest of both parties: “We do have a lot more information now than we did before and we do like it. And once that time comes through to sit down and try and figure that out, I’m sure we’re gonna do it the best possible way. So far, the Sharks organization has done everything more than good.”

“All I can say is Doug Wilson has been great with us ever since we got here. He’s been very respectful and I appreciate that a lot, both me and my wife do. When the time comes for a decision to be made, wherever that is, I think that they’ve done everything that they possibly can to give us the most information we need to make the right decision.

“I think we came in here with an open mind and we’re gonna do everything we can to make the best possible decision for everyone and especially ourselves with the information we have at the time. They’ve provided more than enough of that.”

Jimmy Howard is missing an old friend

The 2018-19 Red Wings look like a shadow of their former selves. While the organization is known to hang on to veterans past their “Best By” date, these Red Wings have very few leftovers from the last time they made the Stanley Cup Final in 2009.

Maybe that’s why Jimmy Howard was excited when he was given the news that former teammate Pavel Datsyuk is reportedly considering returning to the NHL.

“It’d be awesome,” Howard grinned. “I miss Pav. I haven’t talked to him in probably a month, but he’s a good friend. I’d welcome him back.”

Datsyuk was drafted by the Red Wings in 1998, completing 14 seasons with the club before departing to play at home in the KHL in 2016. His rights and contract were traded to the Arizona Coyotes at the following draft. As part of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, Datsyuk won a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics.

When asked if the now 40-year-old Datsyuk could still compete against an NHL that’s trending younger, Howard had no hesitation.

“Absolutely.”

Devan Dubnyk doesn’t want to see anyone else traded

“Any trade involves someone leaving.”

Devan Dubnyk had a hard time identifying what moves could help pull the Minnesota Wild out of their slump for that reason.

“When you have those trades, and Nino [Niederreiter] going away, it sucks. We’re a close group in there. To say I would want something to happen would mean someone’s leaving and I don’t want that.”

Dubnyk offered a better solution to get the Wild back on track this year.

“I think most importantly, the moves started being made because we were giving [General Manager Paul Fenton] a reason to make moves. We weren’t playing well. The results weren’t there and we weren’t doing what we needed to do. I think he’s made a couple moves and they’ve been good for us over the last few games. So I think if we can start playing and pulling wins together for how we are and how we need to play, then he’s not gonna need to make any other moves.”

Gritty grew on Giroux

Claude Giroux is no stranger to the Flyers’ new mascot, whose popularity has spread across all sports fans alike. The googly-eyed Muppet of sorts was not always on Giroux’s good side.

“He is a big deal,” Giroux insisted. “I remember the first preseason game he was on, he got booed. I think it was motivation for him to do better and he’s been shining still.”

Was it just the fans? Giroux admitted, “I think I was booing with the fans. When he fell on the ice, it was hilarious.”

Gritty is taking part in several challenges against other mascots over the course of the All-Star Weekend. The Flyers captain is certain of his mascot’s victory.

“He’s gonna win for sure. He’s a very intense guy. Competitive. He’s always ready mentally, so the other mascots are in trouble.”

John Tavares has moved on from New York

At last year’s All-Star Game, John Tavares was the New York Islanders’ star forward. He was also a pending restricted free agent, creating a hyper-focused narrative that’s a far cry from where he sits now as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He argued that they’re ultimately not too different.

“Obviously there was questions about my future. In the same sense, there’s still the same attention, but being an NHL player and being at the All-Star Game, I just try to really worry about what I can control and being the best player and person I can be. I didn’t really honestly try to overthink it or worry about it too much last year. This year, it’s just there from the sense that you’re just knowing that the season is kinda behind you and everything is just kinda focused on what is going on in my life on a daily basis now.”

And day-to-day, he’s focused on how he can best help his new team succeed, even as his former team rises through the standings.

“They’re having a tremendous season. It’s a complete 180 in terms of the defensive side. Obviously goaltending’s been a big part of that, just not really giving up a whole lot defensively and it’s leading to a lot of success, a lot of wins. I know a lot of people there, a lot of the guys that I’m still very close with, great friendships with. Good to see they’re doing well, but my focus, I’m helping the Maple Leafs and controlling what I can control.”