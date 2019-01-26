The NHL All-Star Game is back in San Jose for the first time in 21 years, with hockey’s brightest stars set for a Saturday skate at SAP Center (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

The host Sharks are represented with three players — leading point man Brent Burns, team goal-scoring leader Joe Pavelski, and defenseman Erik Karlsson. This is the second All-Star Game hosted by San Jose, and the first since 1997.

NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov is on the Atlantic Division squad, the third All-Star appearance for the Lightning right-winger.

The fans voted for captains of each divisional team — Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs for the Atlantic; Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche for the Central; and Connor McDavid of the Oilers for the Pacific. NHL leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin of the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals was also voted a captain, but announced in early January that he was skipping the All-Star Game to rest in preparation for the remainder of the season.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

: SAP Center, San Jose, Calif. TV : NBC in U.S.; Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports in Canada

: NBC in U.S.; Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports in Canada Streaming: fuboTV, NBC Sports & the NBC Sports app; CBC

This is the fourth year of the current All-Star format, with teams split into the four NHL divisions. The first two periods are knock-out rounds, with the third period between the two winners to determine the triumphant division. The Pacific Division won two of the first three All-Star Games in this format, including in 2018.

All-Star schedule

8:15 p.m.: Central vs. Pacific

9:15 p.m.: Metropolitan vs. Atlantic

Rosters

Atlantic Division

Forwards: Jack Eichel, Sabres; Nikita Kucherov, Lightning; Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs; Jeff Skinner, Sabres; David Pastrnak, Bruins; Steven Stamkos, Lightning; John Tavares, Maple Leafs

Defensemen: Thomas Chabot, Senators; Keith Yandle, Panthers;

Goaltenders: Jimmy Howard, Red Wings; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning

Metropolitan Division

Forwards: Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes; Cam Atkinson, Blue Jackets; Mathew Barzal, Islanders; Sidney Crosby, Penguins; Claude Giroux, Flyers; Kyle Palmieri, Devils

Defesemen: John Carlson, Capitals; Seth Jones, Blue Jackets; Kris Letang, Penguins

Goaltenders: Braden Holtby, Capitals; Henrik Lundqvist, Rangers

Central Division

Forwards: Patrick Kane, Blackhawks; Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche; Ryan O’Reilly, Blues; Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche; Mark Scheifele, Jets; Blake Wheeler, Jets; Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche

Defensemen: Miro Heiskanen, Stars; Roman Josi, Predators

Goaltenders: Devan Dubnyk, Wild; Pekka Rinne, Predators

Pacific Division

Forwards: Johnny Gaudreau, Flames; Clayton Keller, Coyotes; Connor McDavid, Oilers; Joe Pavelski, Sharks; Elias Pettersson, Canucks; Leon Draisaitl, Orioles

Defesemen: Brent Burns, Sharks; Drew Doughty, Kings; Erik Karlsson, Sharks

Goaltenders: Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights; John Gibson, Ducks