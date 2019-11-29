This hockey goal is fantastic and I hate myself for loving it so much

Like most right-thinking people, I am hesitant to praise anything to do with Boston or its sports teams. But sometimes, they just deserve it. For instance, here is David Pastrňák absolutely undressing a whole-ass hockey team:

The Bruins are sexy as hell pic.twitter.com/oWnZQRgcA8 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 29, 2019

This goal came during three-on-three overtime, which means that Pastrňák — who is just 23 despite having spent the better part of the last decade being upsettingly good — managed to eliminate both Pavel Buchnevich and Adom Fox with one deke. Not satisfied with ritually humiliating a mere two New York Rangers, Pastrňák then decided that he would then make Henrik Lunqvist’s life into a floppy hell with a no-look drop pass back to David Krejci, which also happened to fool Ryan Strome into the next time zone.

This is a goal that looks better and better every time you see it. It’s the type of goal that the protagonist of a hockey anime would set up at the end of season four, when their team finally made the championship series. Pastrňák (who also scored the tying goal in the third period) is putting up more than a point and half per game, the Bruins are about a billion points clear at the top of the Atlantic Division and, worst of all, they’re playing such good hockey that I’m having a hard time not hating them.

This is the absolute worst and I despite it with every fibre of my being.